Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Shares Biggest Regret: Selling 40,000 ETH Too Early

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 14:25
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Shares Biggest Regret: Selling 40,000 ETH Too Early
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently opened up on X about a decision that continues to haunt him. It all started when Schwartz mentioned in an X post that his biggest regrets were when he decided to lower himself to someone else's level.

    Advertisement

    An X user commented, stating, "My biggest regret was not buying more at 50 cents," referring to XRP, which has risen about 300% since its low of $0.50 in November. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $2.43, having reached a seven-year high of $3.38 in January.

    The X discussion furthered with Schwartz revealing that "selling 40,000 ETH at $1.05 was pretty high on his list of regrets too," making it one of his most significant regrets in his crypto journey.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Speaks out on Crypto Rug Pulls: Details
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 13:21
    Ripple CTO Speaks out on Crypto Rug Pulls: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Schwartz had acquired a significant 40,000 ETH during Ethereum's pre-ICO era. Ethereum's founder, Vitalik Buterin, had personally invited him to participate, and driven by a desire to support the project, Schwartz committed 20 BTC without hesitation, culminating in the acquisition of the massive ETH stash.

    40,000 ETH sold for solar panels?

    The Ripple CTO previously stated that he sold the 40,000 ETH when it reached $1 and used the proceeds to buy solar panels for a home he no longer owned. The ETH stash was worth $100 million after.

    Schwartz's tweet elicited reactions from the crypto community. Interestingly, one X user asked the Ripple CTO about the solar panels now, and some reflected on the "$100 million opportunity" missed.

    Related
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 12:07
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Ripple CTO has maintained openness about his crypto ownership. As previously reported, Schwartz acknowledged in an X conversation that he had sold some Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the past, but only to acquire additional XRP and Ethereum (ETH), rather than to diversify into other digital assets.

    Schwartz revealed that during the pinnacle of his holdings, he had around 26 million XRP and that he has never sold XRP to buy other cryptocurrencies, except for maybe selling tiny quantities of XRP for "unusual" reasons.

    Similarly, in a January tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed his holdings, which included XRP, BTC and ETH, among a few others, while highlighting a multichain world and level playing field for all cryptocurrencies.

    #Ripple News #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 9, 2025 - 13:13
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 9, 2025 - 12:58
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Shares Biggest Regret: Selling 40,000 ETH Too Early
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 9
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD