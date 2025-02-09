Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    2,261,918 SHIB Vanishes as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 226%: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 15:17
    Advertisement
    2,261,918 SHIB Vanishes as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 226%: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a surge in its burn rate, with over 2.26 million SHIB tokens removed from circulation.

    Advertisement

    According to data from Shibburn, the daily Shiba Inu burn rate has skyrocketed by 226%, marking another strong push in the community’s ongoing effort to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply.

    According to Shibburn X, 2,261,918 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, while 44,838,526 were destroyed in the last seven days.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Wallets Might Get Hacked, Tether CEO Predicts
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?

    The past week was significant for Shiba Inu as it announced its partnership with the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) to use blockchain technology in a number of public services.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 847% in Burn Rate as 31,010,900 SHIB Vanishes
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 10:39
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 847% in Burn Rate as 31,010,900 SHIB Vanishes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    MoEI will integrate blockchain-based programs and apps into government services via Shiba Inu's operating system (ShibOS), which is based on Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain that will streamline procedures, increase transparency and improve security.

    Shiba Inu price action

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.61% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000157. Shiba Inu surged for two days in a row following Friday's bounce from lows of $0.00001462 to highs of $0.00001653, before retreating.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    Sat, 02/08/2025 - 11:00
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu has risen in the cryptocurrency rankings, becoming the 16th largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $9.25 billion.

    On the upside, bulls' first goal would be to convincingly break above the daily moving averages, specifically the critical daily SMA 50 and 200 levels at $0.0000204 and $0.0000192. This would force SHIB to depart its range trading; precisely, a break above the daily SMA 200 would take SHIB above the lower range, and a break above the daily SMA 50 would take SHIB out of the previously traded higher range.

    If SHIB breaks over the daily SMA 50 at $0.0000204, it will aim at the $0.0000334 high again. Another possibility is that Shiba Inu continues to consolidate below its daily moving averages of 50 and 200. However, if the price drops, Shiba Inu may test support near $0.0000116.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 9, 2025 - 14:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls on Verge of Massive FOMO
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 9, 2025 - 14:25
    Ripple CTO Shares Biggest Regret: Selling 40,000 ETH Too Early
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2,261,918 SHIB Vanishes as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 226%: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls on Verge of Massive FOMO
    Ripple CTO Shares Biggest Regret: Selling 40,000 ETH Too Early
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD