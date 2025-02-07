Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 15:49
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has exceeded $2 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's 24-hour trading volume reached $2.2 billion, a 32% rise in this time frame.

    Advertisement

    Following three days of declines spanning from Tuesday to Thursday, Dogecoin saw a sudden uptick. At the time of writing, Dogecoin had slightly rebounded and was in the green daily, up 1.84% in the last 24 hours to $0.26.

    The increased volume comes as traders poured in when markets recovered after falling earlier in the day.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Six Figures Again: Details
    3,368,549,976,020 Shiba Inu in One Minute, What's Happening?
    XRP Shorts Getting Wiped out Amid Sudden Price Surge
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Uptrend Officially Over? Price Loses Key Support
    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    This follows the most recent jobs data, which showed that the number of new non-farm payrolls in January was 143,000, lower than predicted at 169,000, and the lowest since October last year. In January, the unemployment rate was 4%, as forecast, and it had previously been 4.1%.

    Advertisement

    Related
    460 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Accumulated: What's Behind It?
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 13:31
    460 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Accumulated: What's Behind It?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Markets responded to the report, with the cryptocurrency market somewhat rebounding. Federal Reserve officials are intently monitoring the figures as they consider their next monetary policy measures. The Fed dropped its benchmark rate by a full percentage point in late 2024, but policymakers have recently advocated for a more cautious approach as they consider policy implications.

    Dogecoin price

    Dogecoin selling continued after the DOGE price fell below $0.30 on Feb. 2. On Feb. 3, the price fell to $0.20, prompting buyers to enter the market before the dip continued.

    Related
    Dogecoin ETF Filing Sparks Surprise as DOGE Slips Back to $0.3500
    Thu, 01/23/2025 - 14:37
    Dogecoin ETF Filing Sparks Surprise as DOGE Slips Back to $0.3500
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    After three straight days of falls hitting lows of $0.242 in Thursday's session, Dogecoin slightly rebounded, reaching an intraday of $0.261 Friday.

    However, Dogecoin's relief rally might be capped by selling at the $0.30 level. If the price falls from its present levels, bears may attempt to drive the Dogecoin price below $0.20.

    On the other hand, a break and closing above $0.30 would indicate that the bears had given up. That will indicate that a bottom may be in place. In this instance, Dogecoin may seek to break over the daily SMA 50 at $0.33 before extending the move to $0.434.

    #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Six Figures Again: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 15:41
    1,455% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in 1 Hour, Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest BTC Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024, Mike Novogratz Shows Support for XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Six Figures Again: Details
    1,455% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in 1 Hour, Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest BTC Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024, Mike Novogratz Shows Support for XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD