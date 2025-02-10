Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Records Abnormal 330% Growth Over Solana in Fund Flows

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 14:43
    Advertisement
    XRP Records Abnormal 330% Growth Over Solana in Fund Flows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Another week, another CoinShares report, and another billion-dollar influx into digital asset investment products. The numbers do not lie; there were $1.3 billion in inflows this time, making it five weeks straight of steady capital pouring in. Year-to-date? A solid $7.3 billion already. The appetite for tied-to-crypto investment products remains strong.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin, as expected, kept its dominance. There are inflows of $407 million, and ETFs are now holding 7.1% of its total market cap. No surprises there; it remains the largest single holder in the space. 

    Related
    XRP Reaches Make or Break Point Versus Ethereum, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Sun, 02/09/2025 - 12:43
    XRP Reaches Make or Break Point Versus Ethereum, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT
    Strategy Buys More Than 7,000 Bitcoins
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Resistance, Is Worst Over?
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth

    But this week, it was Ethereum that stole the spotlight. The price dropped to around $2,100, and investors wasted no time buying in. The result? A total of $793 million in inflows, outpacing Bitcoin for the first time this year.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    And then there is the altcoin scene. XRP and Solana both made moves, but not quite in the way many would have predicted. XRP saw $21 million in inflows, while Solana lagged behind at $11 million.

    It is nothing shocking until you look at the bigger picture. Year-to-date, XRP ETPs are sitting on $152 million in inflows. That is 330% more than Solana’s. It is a gap few would have expected, given Solana’s market dominance over the past year and a half.

    Related
    XRP Major On-Chain Metrics Lose Up to 50%: What's Happening?
    Sun, 02/09/2025 - 12:24
    XRP Major On-Chain Metrics Lose Up to 50%: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The shift is hard to ignore. XRP, long dismissed by skeptics, is suddenly pulling in three times the capital Solana is. Both assets recently hit all-time highs, and both have strong U.S. ties. Yet, its XRP investors are turning to it in greater numbers. Maybe it is a sign of changing sentiment. Maybe it is a short-term trend. Either way, the numbers speak for themselves right now.

    What happens next? That is the question. Will XRP keep this momentum up? Will Solana catch up?

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Solana #Solana News #SOL News #XRP ETF #Solana ETF

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 14:37
    $1,000,000 Bitcoin Prediction Made by Satoshi Leading Candidate on This Date
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 14:30
    XRP Loses 70% in Transactions Amid Erratic Price Movements
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH CEE Awards 2025: The Online Voting Battle Begins February 12
    Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate.io Expand Blockchain’s Global Reach With Announcement of Multi-Year Partnership
    Turn Your Bets Into Earnings: How Fairspin’s TFS Token Works for You
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Records Abnormal 330% Growth Over Solana in Fund Flows
    $1,000,000 Bitcoin Prediction Made by Satoshi Leading Candidate on This Date
    XRP Loses 70% in Transactions Amid Erratic Price Movements
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD