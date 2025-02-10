XRP Records Abnormal 330% Growth Over Solana in Fund Flows

Another week, another CoinShares report, and another billion-dollar influx into digital asset investment products. The numbers do not lie; there were $1.3 billion in inflows this time, making it five weeks straight of steady capital pouring in. Year-to-date? A solid $7.3 billion already. The appetite for tied-to-crypto investment products remains strong.

Bitcoin, as expected, kept its dominance. There are inflows of $407 million, and ETFs are now holding 7.1% of its total market cap. No surprises there; it remains the largest single holder in the space.

But this week, it was Ethereum that stole the spotlight. The price dropped to around $2,100, and investors wasted no time buying in. The result? A total of $793 million in inflows, outpacing Bitcoin for the first time this year.

And then there is the altcoin scene. XRP and Solana both made moves, but not quite in the way many would have predicted. XRP saw $21 million in inflows, while Solana lagged behind at $11 million.

It is nothing shocking until you look at the bigger picture. Year-to-date, XRP ETPs are sitting on $152 million in inflows. That is 330% more than Solana’s. It is a gap few would have expected, given Solana’s market dominance over the past year and a half.

The shift is hard to ignore. XRP, long dismissed by skeptics, is suddenly pulling in three times the capital Solana is. Both assets recently hit all-time highs, and both have strong U.S. ties. Yet, its XRP investors are turning to it in greater numbers. Maybe it is a sign of changing sentiment. Maybe it is a short-term trend. Either way, the numbers speak for themselves right now.

What happens next? That is the question. Will XRP keep this momentum up? Will Solana catch up?