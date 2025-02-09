Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi's Bitcoin Wallets Might Get Hacked, Tether CEO Predicts

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 9:15
    Advertisement
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Wallets Might Get Hacked, Tether CEO Predicts
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Paolo Ardoino, the chief executive officer at stablecoin giant Tether, has predicted that the Bitcoin holdings of Satoshi Nakamoto might be put back in circulation in the future.

    The wallets of the Bitcoin creator could be potentially hacked due to lacking quantum resistance.

    Quantum computing is "far away"

    As reported by U.Today, the introduction of Willow, Google's powerful quantum computing chip, ignited concerns about Bitcoin's safety in late 2024.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Wallets Might Get Hacked, Tether CEO Predicts
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?

    However, some analysts were quick to explain that Willow was not even remotely powerful enough to crack Bitcoin's encryption. Breaking the ECDSA algorithm would require roughly 1 million qubits.

    Advertisement

    Ardoino has opined that quantum computing is still "far away" from breaking the cryptography of the leading cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Bitcoin Reserve Would Be "Wise Decision," Former Meta Executive Says
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 17:45
    Bitcoin Reserve Would Be "Wise Decision," Former Meta Executive Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    At the same time, he says that quantum-resistant addresses will eventually be added to Bitcoin if there is an actual threat.

    Those who still have access to their wallets will be able to move their coins to the new types of addresses.

    Is Satoshi still alive?

    There has been plenty of speculation about the identity of Satoshi, and HBO recently added more fuel to the fire with its recent documentary that was meant to unmask the creator of Bitcoin. The documentary was widely panned after identifying Canadian developer Peter Todd as Satoshi, which does not see even remotely probable to the vast majority of the community.

    Related
    Historic Bitcoin Satoshi Statement Surfaces as Identity Mystery Deepens
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 15:47
    Historic Bitcoin Satoshi Statement Surfaces as Identity Mystery Deepens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency mogul Mike Novogratz believes that Satoshi is no longer alive.

    Satoshi's current Bitcoin holdings stand at 1.1M BTC. If they are still alive, they would be wealthier than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 20:00
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 15:30
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi's Bitcoin Wallets Might Get Hacked, Tether CEO Predicts
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD