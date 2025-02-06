Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are controlling the initiative on the market today, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 2.08% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the price of ETH keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local support of $2,755 happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,700 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of its high and low.

If it happens around $2,700, traders may witness an ongoing downward move to $2,600.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the bar closes with a long wick, there is a chance to see a local bounce back to the $2,900-$3,000 area.

Ethereum is trading at $2,775 at press time.