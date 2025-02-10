Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Suddenly Jump 807% - What’s Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 9:33
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Suddenly Jump 807% - What’s Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the prominent blockchain tracking service Shibburn has unveiled that during the last day, the SHIB army has managed to push a substantial amount of SHIB meme coins from circulation.

    The current burn rate surpasses the previous day’s reading by roughly 4x.

    SHIB burn rate soars 807%

    In a recent tweet, the forenamed data source revealed that over the last 24 hours, a massive amount of meme coins have been burned, i.e., transferred to dead-end blockchain addresses.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Start Its Way Above $100,000 Now, XRP Recovery Began Too Early, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodge Death Cross?

    The SHIB army managed to burn 20,530,875 SHIB, which means these coins have permanently disappeared from the circulating supply. This has caused the burn rate of the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, to skyrocket by a whopping 807.68%.

    Advertisement

    The two largest burn transactions carried 13,561,250 and 6,327,651 SHIB.

    Related
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing
    Sat, 02/08/2025 - 20:00
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Weekly SHIB burns plummet hard

    As for the weekly burn rate, this metric has been deep in the red zone, showing a 94.6% decline. Still, the amount of coins transferred to unspendable wallets over the past week surpasses the daily burns roughly 3x and constitutes 62,766,791 SHIB.

    So far, according to the SHIB burn website, a mind-boggling 410,744,396,856,118 SHIB coins have been destroyed in total, largely thanks to Ethereum co-founder and public leader Vitalik Buterin. 584,285,875,445,159 SHIB remain in the market.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 8:37
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 8:28
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Crash Even More: Top Analyst Shows
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CFO StraTech Executive Series: A Premier Gathering of Financial Leaders
    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Suddenly Jump 807% - What’s Happening?
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Crash Even More: Top Analyst Shows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD