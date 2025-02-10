SHIB Burns Suddenly Jump 807% - What’s Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Data shared by the prominent blockchain tracking service Shibburn has unveiled that during the last day, the SHIB army has managed to push a substantial amount of SHIB meme coins from circulation.

The current burn rate surpasses the previous day’s reading by roughly 4x.

SHIB burn rate soars 807%

In a recent tweet, the forenamed data source revealed that over the last 24 hours, a massive amount of meme coins have been burned, i.e., transferred to dead-end blockchain addresses.

The SHIB army managed to burn 20,530,875 SHIB, which means these coins have permanently disappeared from the circulating supply. This has caused the burn rate of the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, to skyrocket by a whopping 807.68%.

Advertisement

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001579 (1hr -0.18% ▼ | 24hr -2.62% ▼ )

Market Cap: $9,303,958,601 (-2.66% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,255,603,143,881



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 20,530,875 (807.68% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 62,766,791 (-94.6% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) February 10, 2025

The two largest burn transactions carried 13,561,250 and 6,327,651 SHIB.

Weekly SHIB burns plummet hard

As for the weekly burn rate, this metric has been deep in the red zone, showing a 94.6% decline. Still, the amount of coins transferred to unspendable wallets over the past week surpasses the daily burns roughly 3x and constitutes 62,766,791 SHIB.

So far, according to the SHIB burn website, a mind-boggling 410,744,396,856,118 SHIB coins have been destroyed in total, largely thanks to Ethereum co-founder and public leader Vitalik Buterin. 584,285,875,445,159 SHIB remain in the market.