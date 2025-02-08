Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the red zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.47% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC remains under sellers' pressure. If the daily bar closes around the $96,000 mark, one can expect a test of the local support of $95,800 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $95,678. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $94,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto is far from the main levels.

As neither side is dominating, sideways trading in the zone of $94,000-$98,000 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $96,235 at press time.