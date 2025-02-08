'Don't Cry Because You're Too Late': Dave Portnoy Rants About Dumping Crypto 'Shitcoins'

Dave Portnoy, an entrepreneur and owner of Barstool Sports, has made $70,000 off meme coins before dumping them, he said.

In a recent video posted on X, he rants about dumping meme coins and people who are dissatisfied with their crypto investments.

To all the shitcoiners crying right now. We all know the rules. We’re all trying to make a buck. Nobody is misleading anybody. If you are buying and selling shitcoins you should be prepared to lose your investment. It’s a risk. pic.twitter.com/u240QjlYZx — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 7, 2025

Portnoy revealed that he earlier bought MONTOYA and Josh Allen ($MVP), which he later dumped, making almost $70,000 with $10,000 investment, according to his own words.

He also disclosed that he does not have any affiliation with these tokens, calling them “shitcoins.”

“I told you what I’m doing. I said I’m going to buy the coins and I’m going to dump them. I’m trying to make money,” he said.

Portnoy also explained that he is not responsible for anyone losing their savings on meme coins.

“Stop crying! Everyone knows the risks, everyone’s playing the same game,” he said. “Don’t cry because you’re too late.”

I lost 1 million dollars on the Bill Super Bowl. I think I can make a million back on Josh Allen MVP coin. Buy at your own risk. I just bought it. I’m gonna sell it. Don’t buy what ya can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/PTNVdjo3Ow — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 7, 2025

In an earlier post on X, Portnoy revealed that he previously lost 1 million dollars.