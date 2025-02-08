'Don't Cry Because You're Too Late': Dave Portnoy Rants About Dumping Crypto 'Shitcoins'

Dave Portnoy, an entrepreneur and owner of Barstool Sports, has made $70,000 off meme coins before dumping them, he said.
In a recent video posted on X, he rants about dumping meme coins and people who are dissatisfied with their crypto investments.
Portnoy revealed that he earlier bought MONTOYA and Josh Allen ($MVP), which he later dumped, making almost $70,000 with $10,000 investment, according to his own words.
He also disclosed that he does not have any affiliation with these tokens, calling them “shitcoins.”
“I told you what I’m doing. I said I’m going to buy the coins and I’m going to dump them. I’m trying to make money,” he said.
Portnoy also explained that he is not responsible for anyone losing their savings on meme coins.
“Stop crying! Everyone knows the risks, everyone’s playing the same game,” he said. “Don’t cry because you’re too late.”
In an earlier post on X, Portnoy revealed that he previously lost 1 million dollars.