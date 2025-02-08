SHIB Price Prediction for February 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers' pressure remains relevant today as well, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has dropped by 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking bullish as it is on the way to the local resistance level of $0.00001580.

If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, there is a chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000016 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday's high. If it happens above it and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00001650-$0.000017 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001569 at press time.