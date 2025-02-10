Advertisement
    Strategy Buys More Than 7,000 Bitcoins

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 13:04
    Strategy Buys More Than 7,000 Bitcoins
    Business intelligence firm Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) purchased an additional 7,633 Bitcoins (BTC) last week for roughly $742 million, according to a Monday announcement

    This time, the company's average purchasing price was $97,255.

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy ended its 12-week streak of consecutive purchases in early February ahead of its earnings report. 

    Last week, the company went through a major rebranding by changing its name and unveiling a new logo that now prominently features a stylized "B" letter. 

    The move was meant to showcase the company's focus on its Bitcoin strategy. 

    The largest corporate Bitcoin holder now owns a total of 478,740 BTC following the most recent purchase. 

