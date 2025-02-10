Strategy Buys More Than 7,000 Bitcoins

Business intelligence firm Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) purchased an additional 7,633 Bitcoins (BTC) last week for roughly $742 million, according to a Monday announcement .

This time, the company's average purchasing price was $97,255.

As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy ended its 12-week streak of consecutive purchases in early February ahead of its earnings report.

Last week, the company went through a major rebranding by changing its name and unveiling a new logo that now prominently features a stylized "B" letter.

The move was meant to showcase the company's focus on its Bitcoin strategy.

The largest corporate Bitcoin holder now owns a total of 478,740 BTC following the most recent purchase.