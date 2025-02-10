Advertisement
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 13:49
    Cover image via U.Today

    Vitalik Buterin, a cofounder and frontman of the second biggest blockchain platform, Ethereum, has taken to his account on the X social media platform to share his negative take on the current state of products powered by artificial intelligence - and OpenAI’s ChatGPT in particular.

    Buterin issued a post that reveals his rather negative attitude toward the flagship OpenAI product, ChatGPT, when it comes to writing texts and providing advice in general. This tweet comes after a blog post published by Buterin in January, in which he shares his fears about a superintelligent AI launching in the future.

    Vitalik slams ChatGPT as writing assistant

    Buterin commented on a method of writing articles employing ChatGPT’s assistance, when an author writes a list of bullet points and then passes it to ChatGPT “to make a proper article.” In this case, the Ethereum cofounder believes, “it's often better to just give people the bullet points.”

    Per Buterin, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI adds a lot of “wordcel noise,” making such an article very difficult to read: “The reader has to struggle to extract useful info from more than it adds useful context.”

    Besides, he shared his general take on any AI-related advice, saying that it has “a life expectancy of approximately 6 months.”

    Vitalik sounds alarm about AI getting stronger

    At the very beginning of January, Buterin published a tweet, in which he called for a tremendous reduction in global computing in order to give humanity several years to prepare for singularity. For this reason, he believes, the global computing power should be cut down by 99%.

    This ambitious goal could be achieved by verifying computer users and providing hardware registration. Besides, per the Ethereum cofounder, industrial-scale computing hardware should be equipped with chips only after the device is authorized to operate.

    Limiting the global computing power, according to Buterin, would hardly affect developers worldwide. But this could prevent superintelligent AI from bringing “about either doom, or irreversible human disempowerment, if the technology is built in the wrong ways,” according to a blog post he wrote on this topic. If there are any signs of a superintelligent AI getting close, these aforementioned measures would slow it down significantly, Buterin says.

