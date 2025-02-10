Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth

One of the main figures of the crypto market, Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ online, recently reiterated one of his primary mantras or prophecies regarding digital assets. Call it whatever you want, but once Zhao said, "If you can't hold, you won't be rich” - and nothing was the same ever again. This statement was made in February 2021, and nine months later, prices on the cryptocurrencies market peaked.

Interestingly, today, CZ repeated the words and added, laughing, “4 years ago today. Some things never change.”

Those who follow Zhao closely can spot several trademark attributes of his. The first one is an accent on the number 4 - a symbolic number, a gesture that became famous and mostly mirrors anti-FUD sentiment implemented by CZ in previous years.

It is also about the four-year-cycle theory of the market brought up previously by Zhao. According to it, the bull run in the cryptocurrency space happens every four years, preceded by bear market and recovery periods. If the last rally was in 2021, it means that 2025 is the next in line.

4 years ago today. Some things never change. 😂 https://t.co/lSfLHbjF5W — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 10, 2025

There are some things that may rattle the bullish sentiment for 2025. Four years ago at this time, the prices of cryptocurrencies were flourishing, with Bitcoin gaining 36%, and Ethereum 7.43%. But it seems that for CZ all factors come into one puzzle - if you can’t hold, you won’t be rich, no matter what the current conjecture is.

With regulatory uncertainties, macroeconomic shifts and market volatility in play, skeptics remain. Yet, for Zhao, patience and conviction define success in crypto. If history repeats itself, 2025 could prove him right again.