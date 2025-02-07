Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Announces Three New Listings With Meme Coins, Solana and DeFi in Focus

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 15:35
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Announces Three New Listings With Meme Coins, Solana and DeFi in Focus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Another day, another batch of fresh tokens making their way onto Coinbase’s roadmap. This time, the U.S.-based exchange has added three new cryptocurrencies to the mix: Morpho (MORPHO), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Popcat (POPCAT). 

    Advertisement

    A roadmap inclusion, as always, does not guarantee a full listing, but it does give traders a heads-up about what might be next. More transparency, fewer surprises — at least in theory.

    HOT Stories
    3,368,549,976,020 Shiba Inu in One Minute, What's Happening?
    XRP Shorts Getting Wiped out Amid Sudden Price Surge
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Uptrend Officially Over? Price Loses Key Support
    Ethereum's Buterin Urges Apple to Leave UK

    Who got the shot?

    Meme coins refuse to fade, and Coinbase knows it. POPCAT and PENGU? Both lean heavily into internet culture. Popcat takes its inspiration from an image of a cat named Oatmeal, which became a viral phenomenon in 2020. 

    Advertisement

    From Instagram music edits to online clicker games, the meme refused to die, and eventually, it found its way into crypto. There is no complex tech behind it - just community enthusiasm fueling its existence.

    Related
    Coinbase Could Be One of Biggest US Banks, CEO Armstrong Reveals
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 12:52
    Coinbase Could Be One of Biggest US Banks, CEO Armstrong Reveals
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) operate on Solana as a community token, but its reach goes beyond blockchain. The Ethereum-based NFT collection of 8,888 unique, randomly generated penguins has built a brand around itself. From digital collectibles to real-world products like Pudgy Toys and even Pudgy World, this project is making moves beyond the crypto bubble.

    Related
    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 10:09
    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Morpho (MORPHO) is a different story. Unlike the meme-heavy picks, this one is all about DeFi. It is a non-custodial lending protocol that optimizes borrowing and lending processes on Aave and Compound. 

    Instead of traditional pool-based lending, Morpho matches lenders and borrowers directly, making transactions more efficient. Less spread, better rates, more capital efficiency.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Uptrend Officially Over? Price Loses Key Support
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 14:10
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Uptrend Officially Over? Price Loses Key Support
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Then there is the market reaction — predictable, yet always intriguing. Following the announcement, prices moved. POPCAT jumped 25%, living up to its name. Morpho saw an 8% increase. PENGU followed suit with a similar gain. Traders who got in early? They are likely pleased.

    #Coinbase #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin #Memecoin News #DeFi News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 15:21
    Retail Investors Have Been Stacking 10,627 BTC Per Day: Glassnode
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 14:58
    'Just a Matter of Time': Analyst Forecasts Major Bitcoin Move
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Announces Three New Listings With Meme Coins, Solana and DeFi in Focus
    Retail Investors Have Been Stacking 10,627 BTC Per Day: Glassnode
    'Just a Matter of Time': Analyst Forecasts Major Bitcoin Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD