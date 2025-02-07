Coinbase Announces Three New Listings With Meme Coins, Solana and DeFi in Focus

Another day, another batch of fresh tokens making their way onto Coinbase’s roadmap. This time, the U.S.-based exchange has added three new cryptocurrencies to the mix: Morpho (MORPHO), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Popcat (POPCAT).

Assets added to the roadmap today: Morpho Token (MORPHO), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) February 7, 2025

A roadmap inclusion, as always, does not guarantee a full listing, but it does give traders a heads-up about what might be next. More transparency, fewer surprises — at least in theory.

Who got the shot?

Meme coins refuse to fade, and Coinbase knows it. POPCAT and PENGU? Both lean heavily into internet culture. Popcat takes its inspiration from an image of a cat named Oatmeal, which became a viral phenomenon in 2020.

From Instagram music edits to online clicker games, the meme refused to die, and eventually, it found its way into crypto. There is no complex tech behind it - just community enthusiasm fueling its existence.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) operate on Solana as a community token, but its reach goes beyond blockchain. The Ethereum-based NFT collection of 8,888 unique, randomly generated penguins has built a brand around itself. From digital collectibles to real-world products like Pudgy Toys and even Pudgy World, this project is making moves beyond the crypto bubble.

Morpho (MORPHO) is a different story. Unlike the meme-heavy picks, this one is all about DeFi. It is a non-custodial lending protocol that optimizes borrowing and lending processes on Aave and Compound.

Instead of traditional pool-based lending, Morpho matches lenders and borrowers directly, making transactions more efficient. Less spread, better rates, more capital efficiency.

Then there is the market reaction — predictable, yet always intriguing. Following the announcement, prices moved. POPCAT jumped 25%, living up to its name. Morpho saw an 8% increase. PENGU followed suit with a similar gain. Traders who got in early? They are likely pleased.