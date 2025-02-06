750,000,000 DOGE: Dogecoin Whales See Meme Coin Price Dip

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some traders panic when prices fall. Others see an opportunity. This time, Dogecoin (DOGE) whales made their move, grabbing 750 million DOGE while the market took a hit. It is a strong signal; big players are not backing down even when the going gets tough.

DOGE had a rough week. Technical indicators, especially the Bollinger Bands, painted a grim picture, suggesting an 80% drop in price. The coin slipped below the median line on the weekly chart, approaching dangerous territory.

Whales seized the opportunity during the recent dip, buying 750 million #Dogecoin $DOGE! This is a strong sign of confidence in the market! pic.twitter.com/LyjIuZCF15 — Ali (@ali_charts) February 6, 2025

The lower Bollinger Band was at $0.057, making it a potential target if the selling pressure continued. A close below the median could have signaled further bearishness, but whales seemed to have other plans.

Dogecoin ETF takes spotlight

Then there is the ETF factor. Grayscale's recent launch of a Dogecoin Trust, followed by the filing of a DOGE ETF on the New York Stock Exchange, has sparked interest. A Dogecoin ETF could bring a whole new level of accessibility and attract institutional money. Bigger than Coinbase, bigger than Binance, ETFs open doors that even major exchanges cannot.

BlackRock, a major player in ETF management, could also influence this shift. If Bitcoin ETFs experience a sell-off, some of that capital could flow into DOGE ETFs instead.

The exact mechanics remain uncertain, but the possibility is enough to keep investors on their toes. If this pattern repeats itself, it could resemble 2021's altcoin season, when Bitcoin's dominance fell and altcoins boomed.

Thus, DOGE is at a crossroads. The whales have made their bet, but general market trends will determine what comes next. If ETF speculation turns into reality, Dogecoin could find itself in a very different position. For now, the meme coin remains a wild card, bouncing between technical warnings and institutional potential.