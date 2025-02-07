Advertisement
    XRP Shorts Getting Wiped Out Amid Sudden Price Surge

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 14:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to data provided by crypto analytics platform CoinGlass, roughly $2.9 million worth of XRP shorts has been liquidated over the past hour. 

    The price of the Ripple-affiliated token has spiked by 5% over the aforementioned timeframe. 

    XRP is leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery following the release of the recent US jobs data. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency is also nearing the $100,000 level once again after spiking by close to 2%. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Uptrend Officially Over? Price Loses Key Support
    Ethereum's Buterin Urges Apple to Leave UK
    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment

    The U.S. economy added 143,000 jobs last month, which is far lower than analysts' expectations of roughly 170,000. At the same time, the unemployment rate turned out to be lower than expected (4% instead of the projected 4.1%).

    The report is rather mixed, and analysts believe that the Fed will refrain from cutting rates for at least one more meeting. 

    "The employment report was very solid with job growth continuing to rise at a healthy rate, participation rate holding up and rising, and wage growth above 4%. Unemployment and underemployment rates holding at low levels. No reason for the Fed to cut any time soon," Kathy Jones of Charles Schwab said. 

    #XRP Price Prediction

