    XRP Rockets in Adoption With Ripple's New Partnership in Portugal and Brazil

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 13:28
    Ripple is moving deeper into Europe. This time, it is through a partnership with Portuguese currency exchange provider Unicâmbio, bringing crypto-enabled cross-border payments into Portugal. A new payment option, a new way to move money, a step forward for blockchain adoption in finance.

    For Unicâmbio’s corporate customers, this means faster transactions between Portugal and Brazil - no long wait times, no excessive fees, just near-instant fund transfers.

    Portugal and Brazil share strong economic and cultural connections, and money flows frequently between the two. This collaboration aims to make those transfers smoother, cheaper and more efficient.

    Portugal’s growing crypto scene makes it a natural fit for this expansion. The partnership with Unicâmbio strengthens Ripple’s already well-established presence in Brazil, where it has been working with financial institutions like Travelex Bank and Mercado Bitcoin.

    Why is it a win for XRP?

    XRP plays its role here. Ripple’s payments infrastructure leans on XRP for liquidity and settlement, ensuring seamless movement of funds. Blockchain technology has been pushing financial transactions toward greater efficiency, and XRP continues to be a part of that shift. 

    As global cross-border payments expand, financial institutions are looking for alternatives to outdated, slow-moving systems. For XRP, each new partnership is another step toward mainstream adoption. It is another piece of a much larger puzzle.

    Ripple Payments has been processing high volumes of transactions globally, and XRP is a key piece. Liquidity, settlement and transaction efficiency all come back to the token. At the same time, Ripple continues to work through the regulatory landscape, securing approvals in different jurisdictions to ensure compliance as it scales.

