Poker Superstar Jeff Gross Becomes 2Crazy NFT Platform Ambassador

News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 07:35
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Poker legend joins the 2Crazy NFT platform
Poker Superstar Jeff Gross Becomes 2Crazy NFT Platform Ambassador
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

2Crazy announced a partnership with poker superstar Jeff Gross - a professional poker player with more than $3 million in tournament earnings and $2 million online. In addition to a great poker-playing career, Jeff is a poker ambassador for partypoker. Jeff is actively streaming on Twitch with almost 100,000 followers and numerous followers on Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.

Poker is one of the most beloved eSports games out there, and 2Crazy clearly understands that with Jeff Gross joining the platform. 2Crazy gives users the opportunity to play with or against their favorite poker players, streamers or gamers, and Jeff is the part of that solution.

Jeff is not only becoming a part of the platform, but he also offers his own insight and exposure to the platform and helps it to become more attractive for superstars from other fields of eSports as well. He will be in charge of platform awareness and brand marketing. The expectation for this year only is to have more superstars joining the platform and bringing their contribution to the world of NFTs.

Stormgain
Stormgain

We expect that our innovative idea will also carry with it the rest of the world's eSports players and create a new style of online gaming

2Crazy is actively working on developing the future of the eSports industry. Its path consists of many hard tasks and goals that will not be achievable and solvable without the help of industry veterans like Jeff.

About the 2Crazy Platform

Online gaming has revolutionized into a completely new form and become much more exciting and dynamic compared to the near past. The world of eSports features worldwide tournaments, stadiums and crowds cheering for their favorite teams or individual players.

Nowadays, successful gamers are celebrities who gather thousands and sometimes millions of viewers on platforms like Twitch and sign multi-million-dollar deals with world-known sponsors. But this is just the beginning for the industry. With NFTs being introduced to the world, platforms like 2Crazy are able to bring new possibilities that are truly endless. Users on 2Crazy are able to join multiple activities like lotteries, giveaways and NFT drops for those who stake $2CRAZY.

To find out more about NFTs you can find everything that you need here. 2Crazy NFT platform is already backed by such companies as Twin Apex Capital, ICO Pantera, Exchange.bitcoin.com, Dark Pool, MDA Capital, MXC, Magnus Capital, Stakely, X21, Megala Ventures, Blocksync, Clouds Capital, Skynet, Orion Protocol, Exnetwork Capital and AU21.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
08/24/2021 - 11:13
Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
08/24/2021 - 11:08
Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
08/24/2021 - 10:40
Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan