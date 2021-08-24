Poker Superstar Jeff Gross Becomes 2Crazy NFT Platform Ambassador

2Crazy announced a partnership with poker superstar Jeff Gross - a professional poker player with more than $3 million in tournament earnings and $2 million online. In addition to a great poker-playing career, Jeff is a poker ambassador for partypoker. Jeff is actively streaming on Twitch with almost 100,000 followers and numerous followers on Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.

Poker is one of the most beloved eSports games out there, and 2Crazy clearly understands that with Jeff Gross joining the platform. 2Crazy gives users the opportunity to play with or against their favorite poker players, streamers or gamers, and Jeff is the part of that solution.

Jeff is not only becoming a part of the platform, but he also offers his own insight and exposure to the platform and helps it to become more attractive for superstars from other fields of eSports as well. He will be in charge of platform awareness and brand marketing. The expectation for this year only is to have more superstars joining the platform and bringing their contribution to the world of NFTs.

We expect that our innovative idea will also carry with it the rest of the world's eSports players and create a new style of online gaming

2Crazy is actively working on developing the future of the eSports industry. Its path consists of many hard tasks and goals that will not be achievable and solvable without the help of industry veterans like Jeff.

About the 2Crazy Platform

Online gaming has revolutionized into a completely new form and become much more exciting and dynamic compared to the near past. The world of eSports features worldwide tournaments, stadiums and crowds cheering for their favorite teams or individual players.

Nowadays, successful gamers are celebrities who gather thousands and sometimes millions of viewers on platforms like Twitch and sign multi-million-dollar deals with world-known sponsors. But this is just the beginning for the industry. With NFTs being introduced to the world, platforms like 2Crazy are able to bring new possibilities that are truly endless. Users on 2Crazy are able to join multiple activities like lotteries, giveaways and NFT drops for those who stake $2CRAZY.