Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Acknowledges Bitcoin ETF Buyers HODLing Strength

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Peter Schiff sees Bitcoin dump-off from ETF whales next week
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 14:57
    Peter Schiff Acknowledges Bitcoin ETF Buyers HODLing Strength
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Financial commentator and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff in a recent post on X provided insight into the world’s leading digital asset. As per his take, the plunge in Bitcoin price will not crash below the current level as Bitcoin ETF buyers are yet to panic.

    Advertisement

    Schiff: Resilient Bitcoin ETF whales will determine price

    Notably, Schiff assessed the trading activity of Bitcoin ETF whales. Available metrics show these large holders are unfazed by the recent drop in Bitcoin price below the $60,000 level in the last few days.

    Related
    Sat, 07/06/2024 - 06:00
    When Will Ethereum Price Recover?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    As per CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently up by 3.73% to $56,536.78 in the last 24 hours. This significant rise comes after the digital asset plummeted to as low as $53,900. Analysts had attributed this to the German Government’s transfer of 1,300 BTC to Bitstamp, Kraken and Coinbase. The BTC transferred recently was worth approximately $75.53 million.

    According to Schiff’s latest analysis, it will take a larger drop in the price of Bitcoin for whales to surrender and begin dumping the asset. If the Bitcoin ETF holders hit the sell button, this will further drive down the price of BTC.

    Schiff is projecting that such a scenario is likely next week. Notably, the Bitcoin critic is basing his projections on a huge sell-off this weekend.

    Critical warning to investors

    Recently, Peter Schiff had in a chart suggested that Bitcoin will lose about 60% of its value. Some market watchers say Schiff’s predictions seem unlikely as that would see Bitcoin crash below $30,000.

    Related
    Sat, 07/06/2024 - 07:07
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    These analysts maintain that Schiff tilts toward bearish extremes because he is not a fan of the digital asset.

    Meanwhile, Schiff has issued a critical warning to investors of Bitcoin ETF, noting that given its poor showing in the second quarter of this year compared to gold, the digital asset is likely to suffer more losses.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for July 6
    Jul 6, 2024 - 14:50
    XRP Price Prediction for July 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Rival WIF Jumps by 27%, Becomes Best Performing Asset in Top 100
    Jul 6, 2024 - 14:50
    SHIB Rival WIF Jumps by 27%, Becomes Best Performing Asset in Top 100
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 15% as It Eyes Pivotal Milestone
    Jul 6, 2024 - 14:50
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 15% as It Eyes Pivotal Milestone
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    GOMINING Token to be Listed on HTX Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Acknowledges Bitcoin ETF Buyers HODLing Strength
    XRP Price Prediction for July 6
    SHIB Rival WIF Jumps by 27%, Becomes Best Performing Asset in Top 100
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD