    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Peter Schiff shares another warning on Bitcoin's future
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 9:44
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Investor and financial commentator Peter Schiff, known for his critical stance on Bitcoin, has once again voiced a critical opinion on Bitcoin, highlighting its poor performance in Q2 compared to gold.

    According to Schiff, Bitcoin's value has dropped over 15% as it approaches the end of Q2, while gold has seen a 4% gain during the same period. 

    This disparity has led Schiff to caution investors who might have shifted from gold ETFs to Bitcoin ETFs, stating that they are now 20% worse off and predicting that the situation could deteriorate further.

    Bitcoin's recent price movements show a decline from just under $71,000 to approximately $60,800, marking a more than 14% drop. 

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This dip follows a substantial rise earlier in the year, where Bitcoin soared nearly fivefold from its January 2023 lows to a new all-time high above $73,500 in mid-March. Despite this correction, some analysts consider it part of a larger bull market.

    Julio Moreno from CryptoQuant has noted a decrease in Bitcoin demand, with a reduction of 23,000 Bitcoins in the past 30 days, which he links to the current price correction.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

