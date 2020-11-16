Back

Peter Brandt Estimates Average Bitcoin Correction During Previous Bull Run

News
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 06:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's ride to $20,000 wasn't smooth at all, as noted by legendary chartist Peter Brandt
Peter Brandt Estimates Average Bitcoin Correction During Previous Bull Run
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

It’s easy to forget now but Bitcoin’s historic bull run to its current all-time high of $20,000 wasn't particularly smooth.

Commodity trading veteran Peter Brandt has estimated that the world’s largest cryptocurrency had to endure nine painful corrections over the span of two years (from 2015 to 2017). 

Peter Brandt
Image by

Bitcoin’s thorny path to $20,000

Brandt claims that the average decline from high to low was 37 percent. It would take Bitcoin approximately 14 weeks to recover from each significant drawdown. 

Bitcoin shed over 40 percent value in a little over a month from June 2017 till July 2017. The top coin also witnessed a drop of similar scope in September that year (from Sept. 3 to Sept. 17), with the correction exacerbating after China announced its infamous crypto ban

Even when the 2017 crypto craze was kicking into high gear, Bitcoin saw a 20 percent plunge in early November.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Related Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Is in Its First Inning
Related
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Is in Its First Inning

A world of difference 

The ongoing rally has so far been exceptionally smooth for Bitcoin, with a whopping seven green candles in the row on its weekly chart.

On Nov. 16, the cryptocurrency recorded its highest three-week close to date, and this November is on track to become Bitcoin’s best month ever, blowing December 2017 out the water.

As Brandt points out, BTC has so only two double-digit corrections since early September. 

At press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $16,119 on the Bitstamp exchange after the bears attempted but failed to push the flagship coin below the $15,700 support.  

#Bitcoin News#Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bloomberg Expert Mike McGlone: Bitcoin on Pace to Hit $20,000, Gold - $2,000
News
6 days ago

Bloomberg Expert Mike McGlone: Bitcoin on Pace to Hit $20,000, Gold - $2,000

Yuri Molchan
article image Block.one CEO Believes in ProFi Future Domination Over DeFi
News
6 days ago

Block.one CEO Believes in ProFi Future Domination Over DeFi

Yuri Molchan
article image Digital Currency Is "Critical" for Fed: Robert Kaplan
News
5 days ago

Digital Currency Is "Critical" for Fed: Robert Kaplan

Alex Dovbnya