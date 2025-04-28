Advertisement
Advertisement

    Here's What Warren Buffett Gets Wrong About Bitcoin, According to Strategy's Saylor

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 19:37
    Michael Saylor has compared Bitcoin to fire and electricity
    Advertisement
    Here's What Warren Buffett Gets Wrong About Bitcoin, According to Strategy's Saylor
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise Invest, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin is a "paradigm shift" in response to a question about what legendary investor Warren Buffett and other prominent naysayers get wrong about Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    Saylor noted that a lot of people also did not recognize electricity, radioactivity, or radio waves, suggesting that Bitcoin could have the same level of impact. 

    "If you've never seen it, you can't blame someone in 1890 for not appreciating the potential of electricity," he said. 

    HOT Stories
    Here's What Warren Buffett Gets Wrong About Bitcoin, According to Strategy's Saylor
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    Cardano (ADA) Golden Cross Finally Confirmed
    Solana's BONK Skyrockets 67% Quietly: What's Behind It?

    According to Saylor, conventional thinkers do not want to be "shocked" or "burned."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Strategy CEO Saylor Goes Viral With New Just Three-Word Bitcoin Post
    Thu, 04/24/2025 - 13:44
    Strategy CEO Saylor Goes Viral With New Just Three-Word Bitcoin Post
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    "But, if you think about it, New York City's based on electricity, and all of your planes and trains, and automobiles are based on fire. So, an engineer would harness the electricity and harness the fire, but many, many people are still afraid of it," Saylor added. 

    Bitcoin has ten times more energy content compared to a traditional capital asset. Those who can harness its energy could turn the cryptocurrency into "an engine of growth" for their corporations. 

    Buffett is, of course, known as one of the most ardent Bitcoin critics. Back in 2018, he famously called the leading cryptocurrency "rat poison squared." As reported by U.Today, the legendary investor, who boasts a net worth of $166 billion, previously stated that he would refuse to buy all Bitcoins in existence for mere dollars. 

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 19:13
    Michael Saylor Predicts Unaffordable Bitcoin After Banks' Endorsement
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 16:43
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's What Warren Buffett Gets Wrong About Bitcoin, According to Strategy's Saylor
    Michael Saylor Predicts Unaffordable Bitcoin After Banks' Endorsement
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    Show all