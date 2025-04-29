Advertisement
    Shibarium on Verge of Major Adoption Breakthrough

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 9:35
    Shibarium to hit crucial adoption milestone in days
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The growth and development of Shibarium, the Shiba Inu Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, is paving the way for new milestones. Data from Shibariumscan shows that the protocol is on the verge of breaking a new adoption record regarding total address count. 

    Shibarium address outlook

    According to the current Shibarium outlook, the total number of registered addresses on the network has reached 199,199,906 since its inception. With this figure, the layer-2 scaling solution is just about 800,094 away from hitting the 200 million addresses milestone.

    Shibarium is not new to breaking milestones. As reported earlier by U.Today, the protocol recorded a big one billion transaction milestone in March. These milestones have translated into an actual boost for the ecosystem, with an average daily transaction count of four million. Per the explorer, the total transaction count is now pegged at 1,121,107,423.

    The SHIB team and core developers have continued to drive new product breakthroughs on Shibarium. Recently, the SHIB App Store was launched, creating an environment for developers to showcase their innovations.

    While this product is one of many in the protocol's pipeline, the underlying impact on user experience remains high.

    SHIB price in mix

    Amid the shift in the Shibarium ecosystem, the price of Shiba Inu marks the immediate bullish metric to watch to judge network health. As of press time, the price of SHIB was changing hands for $0.0000138, down by 1.82% in the past 24 hours.

    Despite this immediate drawdown, the meme coin has jumped by over 10% in the trailing seven-day period. With SHIB burns soaring to new heights, the protocol is building a new basis for scarcity that can further drive the token's valuation.

    Many traders are keeping a close eye on Shiba Inu, which could set the stage for new adoption and growth in the near term.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
