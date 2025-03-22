PepeX (PEPX) Presale Kicks Off in 48 Hours, Enters Stage 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In just 48 hours, an ambitious presale is set to start. Meme coin launchpad PepeX, is here to make fair launches fair again.

For too long, fair launches haven’t exactly lived up to their name, with just 0.04% of pump.fun traders making money, and with revenue tumbling 95% in March as a result. The team behind PepeX has decided to end this injustice for good and is directly addressing the fundamental flaws in pump.fun’s design.

The goal is to put the ‘fair’ back in ‘fair launches.’ And if they manage to pull it off, fair launches will never be the same again.

It’s an interesting pitch, and with the platform’s native PEPX token about to enter ICO mode on 24th March at 11 am UTC, we’re about to see just how much the crypto market values transparency.

PepeX (PEPX) is trying to change the fair launch game

PepeX implements a host of features designed to protect investors and enhance their experience. Anti-sniping technology has been introduced to stop traders from using automated software to pile into a coin earlier than retail could ever manage.

There are also liquidity locks to prevent holders of LP tokens from withdrawing their funds from liquidity pools, and transparent bubble maps wrap everything together with a clear visual representation of all transactions.

But the team behind PepeX hasn’t stopped there—they claim their product has plenty more upgrades on pump.fun. One of these is an all-encompassing 5% ownership cap for founders and devs, which could completely transform the fair launch landscape and incentivize long-term growth over short-term spikes.

No longer can prices be manipulated, or traders find themselves being used as exit liquidity—tokens will instead live or die by the strength of their community, which is really as it always should have been.

PepeX (PEPX) adds AI action to already exciting story

The proposed innovations don’t stop there, though. The team behind PepeX intends for their platform to become the easiest meme coin launchpad on the market, empowering anyone from seasoned degens to curious first-timers to launch a professional and audited project.

It’s all powered by the platform’s ‘Moonshot Engine,’ which allows users to enter a name, ticker, and an image of their choice before the AI does the rest.

It will provide sophisticated branding assets, craft the ideal tokenomics, implement anti-sniping code, and even auto-audit the project. Basically everything needed to make PepeX even more of a streamlined meme factory than pump.fun ever was.

It’s an incredibly ambitious move that, if it works, would revolutionize the fair launch game and put regular traders in the driving seat—a gargantuan development ahead of the next phase of the fabled meme coin supercycle.

Meme coins may be in a slump right now but there’s every indication that the market bottom is in.

PepeX will start open trading after a 90-day presale, allowing ample recovery time. Also, with macro forces like anticipated rate cuts and the permanent presence of Chinese money printing, planets are aligning for a risk-on meme fest in Q3 and beyond.

How high the markets could fly remains to be seen, but what is certain is that once the PEPX token becomes available for $0.02 on 24th March, we’re going to see just how hungry meme coin traders are for a platform that puts them first.

Tokens will be available to buy on the pepex.fun website from the 24th of March at 11 am UTC.