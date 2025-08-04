Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits ATH

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 11:41
    Bitcoin breaks major network milestone, with mining difficulty soaring to new ATH
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to peak levels, hitting a new all-time high (ATH) on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. According to data provided by CoinWarz, Bitcoin mining difficulty has soared to 127.6 trillion.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 9% in 30 days

    The latest positive difficulty surge occurred at block 908,544 on the Bitcoin blockchain network. The widely tracked metric has increased by 9.12% over the past 30 days. Bitcoin mining difficulty also grew by 7.14% over the past 90 days.

    However, the next difficulty adjustment, scheduled for Aug. 9, is expected to come lower.  The metric is projected to plunge slightly by 0.03% to 127.29 trillion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 14:32
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Last Known Mined Bitcoin Block Uncovered
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin mining difficulty refers to the rigor of mining the next block. It measures the number of hashes that must be generated to find a valid solution to the next Bitcoin block and earn the mining reward.

    Typically, mining difficulty adjustments take place every two weeks. These biweekly recalibrations ensure block issuance remains steady regardless of fluctuations in mining power.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty | CoinWarz

    When mining difficulty continues to increase, it means Bitcoin has become harder to mine. Thus, miners have to increase their efficiency to remain profitable.  

    Surprisingly, the surge in difficulty has not dampened miners’ earnings. According to data from YCHARTS, profitability has climbed to $58.43 million per exahash per day.

    Implications for BTC price

    The growing mining difficulty also has implications for Bitcoin. Essentially, the harder it is to mine one block, the scarcer Bitcoin emissions will become. Direct impact on the circulating supply, which, if matched with higher demand, could trigger a price rally for BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/03/2025 - 08:48
    Musk Asks Grok if Bitcoin Can Get Hacked: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Besides, experts claim the decoupling between difficulty and miner profitability could signal a new phase for Bitcoin.

    As of press time, the BTC price was trading at $114,348, demonstrating a 0.34% increase over the past 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin dipped by 3.52%, sparking concerns about the ongoing bull run. However, long-term holders strengthen the case that the bull run might not be over.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 11:34
    XRP Plunges 83% in Inflows But Gains Another $31 Million
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 11:26
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits ATH
    XRP Plunges 83% in Inflows But Gains Another $31 Million
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    Show all