Best Month for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Ever: $12.8 Billion Since Launch

The senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, Erik Balchunas, has taken to his X account to break the news that existing crypto ETFs are cumulatively outperforming ETFs based on leading traditional financial assets.

Besides, the Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds that have been trading since January 2024 have had their best month ever, according to Balchunas.

Best month for crypto ETFs since launch, VOO lags behind

Balchunas stressed that last month, which has just ended (July), spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have been very successful in terms of inflows. Over the past 30 days, they have absorbed a mammoth $12.8 billion. The analyst stated that it was “the best month ever” since the launch.

The amount of $12.8 billion can be roughly split into $600 million per day — “about double average,” Balchunas commented. Together, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have surpassed all other single ETFs, including the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). The latter is a benchmark for traditional markets.

The Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs have consumed an equal amount of inflows, according to his tweet.

Bitcoin ETFs suck in nine BTC

On Thursday, analytics X account Lookonchain revealed that even though Bitcoin and Ethereum funds received significant inflows, the outflows that hit them were nevertheless much bigger, eliminating all positive flows.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, scooped up 295 BTC worth $34.83 million. Currently, it holds a total of 740,896 Bitcoins valued at a mind-blowing $87.41 billion. Bitwise and Vaneck’s ETFs received 109 and 49 BTC. However, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust lost 424 Bitcoins, which reduced all the inflows to merely nine Bitcoins.

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, ETHA, accumulated 5,447 ETH and is not holding 219,991 ETH. However, Fidelity’s ETF faced a withdrawal of 5,991 ETH. Eventually, the netflows were negative — minus 613 ETH.