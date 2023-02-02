Oscar-Winning Anthony Hopkins Composes Piano Music for His NFT Buyers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recently published tweet, legendary Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins shared a video of himself playing the piano. He confessed that he had been working on that piece of music for the past few years. He has dubbed it "Eternal."

The title is in honor of the same-name NFT collection of his images as various characters Hopkins had released prior to that on the OpenSea marketplace.

He stated that all those who bought any of his NFTs have provided him with support by their engagement and continue to inspire him this way.

Over the last few years, I’ve been composing this piano piece…

Today I am titling it “Eternal” in gratitude to all The Eternal NFT collectors.

Your support and engagement continue to inspire me. Hope you enjoy it. @orangecometnft @opensea pic.twitter.com/QHtNUYo2Z4 — AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) February 1, 2023

In 2021, a movie with the actor's participation, called "Zero Contact," was released in the form of several non-fungible tokens. In the movie, two-time Oscar winner Hopkins plays an outstanding tech mogul, whose invention can either save the world or lay waste to it totally.

Last year, Hopkins showed interest in NFTs as a collector and asked for advice from his nearly one-million-strong army of Twitter followers as to which non-fungible token he should buy as his first.

The actor earned worldwide fame after his role as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of Lambs" thriller. For that role, he won all "Big Five" Academy Awards, as well as that of Best Actor.

In 2021, he won another Academy Award for his role in "The Father" movie as Best Actor.