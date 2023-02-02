Oscar-Winning Anthony Hopkins Composes Piano Music for His NFT Buyers

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 14:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
Legendary actor says NFT community inspires him
Oscar-Winning Anthony Hopkins Composes Piano Music for His NFT Buyers
Cover image via www.youtube.com

In a recently published tweet, legendary Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins shared a video of himself playing the piano. He confessed that he had been working on that piece of music for the past few years. He has dubbed it "Eternal."

The title is in honor of the same-name NFT collection of his images as various characters Hopkins had released prior to that on the OpenSea marketplace.

He stated that all those who bought any of his NFTs have provided him with support by their engagement and continue to inspire him this way.

In 2021, a movie with the actor's participation, called "Zero Contact," was released in the form of several non-fungible tokens. In the movie, two-time Oscar winner Hopkins plays an outstanding tech mogul, whose invention can either save the world or lay waste to it totally.

Last year, Hopkins showed interest in NFTs as a collector and asked for advice from his nearly one-million-strong army of Twitter followers as to which non-fungible token he should buy as his first.

The actor earned worldwide fame after his role as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of Lambs" thriller. For that role, he won all "Big Five" Academy Awards, as well as that of Best Actor.

In 2021, he won another Academy Award for his role in "The Father" movie as Best Actor.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

