Two-Time Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Wants to Buy His First NFT

Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins has taken to social media platform Twitter to announce that he’s buying his first non-fungible token (NFT).



The two-time Oscar winner is asking his 925,900 followers for recommendations.



While some Twitter users started shilling their favorite NFT projects, others urged the 84-year-old acting legend not to tarnish his legacy by associating himself with the latest cryptocurrency fad. Some even suggested that Hopkins’s Twitter account might have been hacked.



Those who keep up with the actor’s career shouldn’t be surprised by his sudden interest in NFTs.



Last September, “Zero Contact,” a high-tech thriller starring Hopkins, premiered on NFT platform Vuele. It was supposedly the world’s first feature film to be released in such a way.

The NFT thriller, which was produced entirely virtually, was panned by critics, with FilmWeek’s Wade Major describing it as “the worst Zoom meeting ever.” The Los Angeles Times’s Noel Murray said that the movie came across as a conference call instead of a thriller."Zero Contract" currently holds a 14% score on the Rotten Tomatoes with seven reviews.Hopkins is mostly famous for portraying Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.” The psychological horror film was a big critical and commercial success, and it is widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time. "The Silence of the Lambs” remains the last movie that has managed to win all the so-called "Big Five" Academy Awards, including Best Actor.Hopkins also won gold for “The Father” in 2021, becoming the oldest-ever acting Oscar winner.