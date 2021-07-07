Anthony Hopkins Movie to Premiere as NFT

News
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 18:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bye-bye, Netflix: Anthony Hopkins’s movie is going to debut on an NFT platform
Anthony Hopkins Movie to Premiere as NFT
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While non-fungible tokens have already penetrated the movie industry with several low-budget flicks, they may finally make a noticeable impact with “Zero Contact.”    

The action film—which stars two-time Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins—will debut on NFT platform Vuele, according to a recent report by The A.V. Club.

The pandemic-era movie was shot in 17 locations via the Zoom video conferencing software app.  

The 80-year-old Hopkins—who rose to fame as Hannibal Lecter from “Silence of the Lamb”—will play a genius tech mogul whose invention could either save or ultimately destroy the world.

Related
Argentine Deputy Proposes Bitcoin Salaries in New Bill
“Zero Contact” will be released through up to five NFT drops.      

Rick Dugdale—the film's director—says that the unusual movie distribution model is meant to create scarcity and fight piracy since only purchasers will actually be able to own the movie:

It creates scarcity in copies of the film, and protects against piracy.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image BTC, DOT, and XRP Price Analysis for July 7
07/07/2021 - 19:28

BTC, DOT, and XRP Price Analysis for July 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Anthony Hopkins Movie to Premiere as NFT
07/07/2021 - 18:21

Anthony Hopkins Movie to Premiere as NFT

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image NFT Team Valuart Launches Auction for Banksy-Inspired 'Spike': Details
07/07/2021 - 18:00

NFT Team Valuart Launches Auction for Banksy-Inspired 'Spike': Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov