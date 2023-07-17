Oases Partners With Belvedere Museum: Iconic 'The Kiss' by Gustav Klimt to Become NFT

Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:47
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Belvedere Museum and Oases Unite: Gustav Klimt's 'The Kiss' Transformed into Exclusive NFT Collection
Oases Partners With Belvedere Museum: Iconic 'The Kiss' by Gustav Klimt to Become NFT
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant intersection of art and technology, Oases, a notable NFT (non-fungible tokens) platform, has recently announced its collaboration with Vienna's Belvedere Museum. The partnership intends to convert Gustav Klimt's iconic artwork, 'The Kiss,' into an array of NFTs.

'The Kiss,' crafted by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt in 1907, remains a celebrated masterpiece of the Art Nouveau era. The painting's visually stunning representation of a couple's intimate embrace amidst a flower-laden field has earned it the title of Belvedere's collection centerpiece.

Oases platform
Source: Oases

To transform this timeless art piece into a digital asset, Belvedere Museum has initiated a unique NFT project. They have segmented a high-resolution digital replica of 'The Kiss' into a grid of 100x100, resulting in 10,000 exclusive NFTs. These digital tokens leverage blockchain technology to authenticate and establish ownership of the digital assets.

Oases, a global NFT marketplace known for its curated array of top-tier digital art and collectibles, will act as Belvedere Museum's sales associate for 'The Kiss' NFTs. With a mission to build a dynamic community of creative artists and discerning collectors, Oases is all set to navigate this innovative venture.

The artwork in focus, 'The Kiss (Lovers),' painted in 1908/09, showcases a deeply engrossed couple, seemingly oblivious to the world around them. Klimt, during his esteemed "Golden Period," composed this allegorical depiction of love as a core facet of human existence. Since its acquisition by the Austrian State in 1908 for the newly established Modern Gallery in Lower Belvedere, the painting has continued to reside within the museum's collection. Today, 'The Kiss' stands as a symbol of Viennese Art Nouveau and European Modernism, marking it as one of the most recognized art pieces globally.

The Belvedere museum in Vienna serves as an international platform for Austrian art, showcasing work from the Middle Ages to contemporary times across its three locations. The museum, encompassing the Upper and Lower Belvedere and its garden, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. With its expansive collection, including 24 Gustav Klimt paintings, the museum is home to the world's largest collection of Klimt's works. Belvedere continues to uphold its prestigious status through ongoing development and digital advancements.

#NFT #Oases
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Community Is a "Cult," Says Fox Business Anchor
07/17/2023 - 05:37
XRP Community Is a "Cult," Says Fox Business Anchor
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple v. SEC: $1 Billion Question About Potential Fine
07/16/2023 - 18:55
Ripple v. SEC: $1 Billion Question About Potential Fine
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Price Analysis for July 16
07/16/2023 - 18:00
DOGE Price Analysis for July 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk