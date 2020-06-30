Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reveals How They Created ‘Big Bang’ of Artificial Intelligence

News
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 15:42
Alex Dovbnya
Artificial intelligence now forms the cornerstone of Nvidia's business model, according to the company's CEO Jensen Huang
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of leading GPU card maker Nvidia, claims that his company was responsible for creating the ‘big bang’ of artificial intelligence on a recent podcast with Barron’s.     

‘The combination of this algorithm, and this processor that we were making, sped up that algorithm from months to days, made it possible for this approach to even be viable. We kind of created the big bang of artificial intelligence.’

The Taiwanese-born billionaire adds that developing AI infrastructure is now an integral part of its business model.  

Related
Artificial Intelligence Makes It Possible to Create 3D Avatars from One Photo

Becoming an AI behemoth

According to a 2019 Wired article, Nvidia got into AI back in 2010 after the company’s chief scientist Bill Dally had a conversation with Chinese-American computer scientist Andrew Ng back in 2010. 

Dally managed to cut down the number of GPUs required to recognize cat pictures from 16,000 to just 48.

This experiment showed that GPUs were a perfect fit for performing complicated AI tasks, and Nvidia seized the opportunity.

Huang says that video games were only the company’s first ‘killer app’ before they found deep learning.

‘Our work there led us to researchers all around the world, and one day deep learning found us and we found deep learning. The combination of this algorithm, and this processor that we were making, sped up that algorithm from months to days, made it possible for this approach to even be viable.’         

Related
Demand For Nvidia Mining Chips Plummets (What Else Is New?)

Driving Mercedes cars 

Despite Tesla replacing Nvidia chips with its own computer that is back in 2018, Nvidia remains the dominant force in the self-driving AI business, with such big names as Audi and Honda using its DRIVE AGX platform for developing autonomous vehicles.

On June 23, Nvidia also made an announcement about developing software-defined vehicles with Mercedes that Huang described as ‘biggest partnership of its kind’ in the car industry.

During the podcast, Huang spoke about the financial benefits of developing autonomous driving applications.

‘Whereas a chip could go for a couple of hundred dollars, autonomous driving applications could go for several thousand dollars. There are parking applications, valet applications, co-pilot applications and all kinds of interesting applications that we can develop with the capability that’s inside of this car.’

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
7 hours ago

Mark Yusko Claims That Only Gold and Bitcoin Can Be Considered Money
Alex Dovbnya
News
9 hours ago

These Companies Are Bitcoin’s Biggest Competitors, According to Mike Novogratz

Alex Dovbnya
News
13 hours ago

IOTA Announces Pollen Testbed Release for Fully Decentralized IOTA 2.0 Trial
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies