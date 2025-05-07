Advertisement
Advertisement

    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 10:00
    Binance to drop three trading pairs as six cryptocurrencies face delisting threat
    Advertisement
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a new shakeup, major crypto exchange Binance has announced the removal of three trading pairs and placed six cryptocurrencies under scrutiny for potential delisting. 

    Advertisement

    In an official announcement today, Binance issued a notice of removal for three spot trading pairs on May 9, 2025.

    To safeguard users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected pairs for various reasons, including low liquidity and trade volume.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details
    Binance Founder CZ Offers Major BNB Gas Fee Slash to Crush Solana and Ethereum
    Metaplanet Adds $53 Million in Bitcoin After Strategy's Recent Mega BTC Purchase

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 15:26
    Binance Flags Major Concern for Crypto Traders: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Based on its most recent reviews, Binance said that it will remove and discontinue trading on spot trading pairs ANIME/BNB, STRK/BTC and THE/BTC on May 9 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance will also cease Spot Trading Bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs, if applicable.  Users are strongly urged to update and/or terminate their Spot Trading Bots before the termination of the services to avoid any losses.

    Delisting a spot trading pair has no effect on the tokens' availability on Binance Spot. Users can continue to trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on other Binance trading pairs.

    Six cryptocurrencies under scrutiny

    In addition to the pair delistings, Binance has flagged six cryptocurrencies for potential delisting. This move is part of Binance's routine asset review process aimed at maintaining high trading standards and ensuring user safety.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 10:48
    Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Binance announced today that, based on recent reviews, the Monitoring Tag will be expanded to include more tokens on May 7, 2025. The Monitoring Tag will be expanded to include six tokens: Stella (ALPHA), Hifi Finance (HIFI), LeverFi (LEVER), Movement (MOVE), Portal (PORTAL) and Rei Network (REI).

    According to Binance, tokens with the Monitoring Tag have significantly more volatility and risks than other listed tokens. These tokens are actively monitored and reviewed on a regular basis, as they are at risk of no longer meeting Binance's listing criteria and being delisted from the platform.

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 7, 2025 - 9:55
    Shibarium Stages 115% Comeback in Daily Transactions as Adoption Soars
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Reviews
    May 7, 2025 - 9:46
    How CoinsBee Helps You Spend Crypto in Real World: Hands-On Review
    Reviews
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trading Crypto - A Beginner’s Guide To Navigating The Digital Market
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Trading Crypto - A Beginner’s Guide To Navigating The Digital Market
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    Shibarium Stages 115% Comeback in Daily Transactions as Adoption Soars
    How CoinsBee Helps You Spend Crypto in Real World: Hands-On Review
    Show all