Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny

In a new shakeup, major crypto exchange Binance has announced the removal of three trading pairs and placed six cryptocurrencies under scrutiny for potential delisting.

In an official announcement today, Binance issued a notice of removal for three spot trading pairs on May 9, 2025.

To safeguard users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected pairs for various reasons, including low liquidity and trade volume.

Based on its most recent reviews, Binance said that it will remove and discontinue trading on spot trading pairs ANIME/BNB, STRK/BTC and THE/BTC on May 9 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance will also cease Spot Trading Bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs, if applicable. Users are strongly urged to update and/or terminate their Spot Trading Bots before the termination of the services to avoid any losses.

Delisting a spot trading pair has no effect on the tokens' availability on Binance Spot. Users can continue to trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on other Binance trading pairs.

Six cryptocurrencies under scrutiny

In addition to the pair delistings, Binance has flagged six cryptocurrencies for potential delisting. This move is part of Binance's routine asset review process aimed at maintaining high trading standards and ensuring user safety.

Binance announced today that, based on recent reviews, the Monitoring Tag will be expanded to include more tokens on May 7, 2025. The Monitoring Tag will be expanded to include six tokens: Stella (ALPHA), Hifi Finance (HIFI), LeverFi (LEVER), Movement (MOVE), Portal (PORTAL) and Rei Network (REI).

According to Binance, tokens with the Monitoring Tag have significantly more volatility and risks than other listed tokens. These tokens are actively monitored and reviewed on a regular basis, as they are at risk of no longer meeting Binance's listing criteria and being delisted from the platform.