Number of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders in Profit up 300% Since Start of Year: IntoTheBlock

Almost half a billion SHIB addresses are now in profit, but there's a catch

According to IntoTheBlock , the number of Shiba Inu (SHIB) addresses held in profit has reached 448,740, almost triple the number at the start of 2023. However, this number represents only 35.51% of the total number of Shiba Inu token holders, and it is possible that this figure will decrease further.

Clearly, the threefold increase in the number of profitable SHIB addresses was helped by a 48% rally in the token's price in the first two months of 2023, which started at $0.000008 and peaked at $0.0000158. However, from this peak, the SHIB price has already managed to fall by 23%, and on this decline, has locked 90,000 latecomers at a loss.

If SHIB price drops further, those who bought the token in the $0.0000012 range will be next in line. There are reportedly more than 100,000 such addresses.

Ads Ads

In total, the number of addresses of Shiba Inu token holders suffering losses now stands at 709,020, more than 55% of the total. Of these, the largest number are those who bought SHIB at prices between $0.000026 and $0.000032 — almost 130,000 of them. The last time a Shiba Inu token was quoted at these prices was last spring.