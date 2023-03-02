Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Debut Its WAGMI Temple at SXSW, Here's When

Shiba Inu, popular meme cryptocurrency, is preparing to unveil its WAGMI Temple at upcoming SXSW festival

Shiba Inu, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has been making waves in the crypto world, is set to debut its new WAGMI Temple at the upcoming SXSW festival.

The announcement was made by the official Shiba Inu account on Twitter, much to the excitement of its growing army of supporters.

For those not familiar with the term, WAGMI stands for "We're all gonna make it," a popular phrase among fans of Shiba Inu and the broader crypto community that represents their belief in the cryptocurrency's potential for growth and success.

The WAGMI Temple, as described by Shiba Inu, will be a hub for health and wellness within the larger Shib Metaverse project.

The Shib Metaverse is a project that aims to create an immersive Shiba Inu universe for users to explore, benefit from and interact with.

All tokens associated with Shiba Inu, including SHIB, LEASH and BONE, will play an important role as phases of the project roll out.

Shiba Inu has promised that the Shib Metaverse will introduce a unique, fun and exciting way for users to earn rewards.

The multifarious SXSW fiesta, an annual celebration held in Austin, Texas, is renowned for its eclectic assortment of programming that traverses an array of art forms, spanning from film and music to interactive media and beyond.

Shiba Inu's WAGMI Temple will be featured as one of the XR Experience Spotlights at the event, with a world premiere set to take place during the festival's XR Experience Program in the Congressional Ballroom at Fairmont.

The screening is scheduled to take place over three days, from March 12-14, and will last for four minutes.

It is directed by Marcie Jastrow and Sherri Cuono, with David Kern and Brandie Konopasek serving as producers.

The production design is handled by The Third Floor, Rocksalt Interactive, Saffronic and Departure Lounge, while sound design and music are provided by Q Department New York.

While the screening is set to be a relatively short experience, it represents a significant milestone for the Shiba Inu community and the Shib Metaverse project.