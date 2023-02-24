Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE and LEASH Biggest Holder Revealed, Here's Who It Is

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 13:40
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Let's find out who holds most Shiba Inu tokens: SHIB, BONE and LEASH
Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE and LEASH Biggest Holder Revealed, Here's Who It Is
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While the Shiba army is patiently awaiting Shibarium, it seems logical to find out who has the biggest bag in SHIB, BONE and LEASH, and who is the main beneficiary of these tokens' recent price increases. Looking for answers, we turn to data from IntoTheBlock.

Related
384 Billion Shiba Inu Bought by Major SHIB Whale Ahead of Upcoming Shibarium Release

Into SHIB, BONE and LEASH

The ownership structure of Shiba Inu's main token, SHIB, was covered by U.Today in detail previously. As we know, more than 40% of the initial offering is in the burn wallet, and 46.7% of the remaining token volume in circulation is spread among 15 whales, including centralized exchanges like Binance. In addition, there are 38 investors who collectively hold 112.24 trillion SHIB, representing 20.4% of the current float. Thus, 67.62% of the current SHIB offering is concentrated at around 53 addresses, of which 40 hold between 1 trillion and 10 trillion Shiba Inu tokens.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE up 33% on Major New Listing: Details

The next largest token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is BONE. With a supply volume of just 230 million tokens, 33.98% of all tokens are concentrated on just six large addresses and 21.4% on 83 smaller addresses. This leaves just under half of the total remaining BONE supply in the hands of retail investors, which is nevertheless double that of SHIB. Only 18 addresses have balances between 1 million and 10 million BONE, and only 3 addresses hold more than that but less than 100 million tokens.

Related
SHIB and LEASH Price Analysis for February 23

In the case of LEASH, the situation is more like that of SHIB. Sixty-five point six percent (65.6%) of the total supply is in the wallets of 17 large and 69 smaller investors, with half as many aggregate balances. For retail investors, 42,110 LEASH remain in circulation, which explains the relatively high price of the token. That said, one clear LEASH whale can be identified, with 25,000 tokens held on its balance sheet, accounting for around 20% of the total supply.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE #Doge Killer LEASH #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
02/24/2023 - 13:21
Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
02/24/2023 - 13:04
IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
02/24/2023 - 12:29
DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin