Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE and LEASH Biggest Holder Revealed, Here's Who It Is

While the Shiba army is patiently awaiting Shibarium, it seems logical to find out who has the biggest bag in SHIB, BONE and LEASH, and who is the main beneficiary of these tokens' recent price increases. Looking for answers, we turn to data from IntoTheBlock.

Into SHIB, BONE and LEASH

The ownership structure of Shiba Inu's main token, SHIB, was covered by U.Today in detail previously. As we know, more than 40% of the initial offering is in the burn wallet, and 46.7% of the remaining token volume in circulation is spread among 15 whales, including centralized exchanges like Binance. In addition, there are 38 investors who collectively hold 112.24 trillion SHIB, representing 20.4% of the current float. Thus, 67.62% of the current SHIB offering is concentrated at around 53 addresses, of which 40 hold between 1 trillion and 10 trillion Shiba Inu tokens.

The next largest token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is BONE. With a supply volume of just 230 million tokens, 33.98% of all tokens are concentrated on just six large addresses and 21.4% on 83 smaller addresses. This leaves just under half of the total remaining BONE supply in the hands of retail investors, which is nevertheless double that of SHIB. Only 18 addresses have balances between 1 million and 10 million BONE, and only 3 addresses hold more than that but less than 100 million tokens.

In the case of LEASH, the situation is more like that of SHIB. Sixty-five point six percent (65.6%) of the total supply is in the wallets of 17 large and 69 smaller investors, with half as many aggregate balances. For retail investors, 42,110 LEASH remain in circulation, which explains the relatively high price of the token. That said, one clear LEASH whale can be identified, with 25,000 tokens held on its balance sheet, accounting for around 20% of the total supply.