Here's Who's Making Money on Cardano (ADA) Right Now: IntoTheBlock

Thu, 02/23/2023 - 16:07
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano (ADA) price action puts holders out of profit, but here's who's making most money right now
Here's Who's Making Money on Cardano (ADA) Right Now: IntoTheBlock
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to IntoTheBlock, only 23% of all Cardano (ADA) token holders are currently in profit, regardless of the fact that the token has added more than 57% to its price since the beginning of the year. Despite the relatively dismal figures, by comparison, 69% of Bitcoin holders are in profit. There are those who are profitable in ADA right now, and here's why.

Related
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Defends Controversial Staking Feature Amid Censorship Accusations

In fact, there is no secret, and it is clear that those who purchased a Cardano token at a lower price than the current one are in profit. The other issue is that there are only one million such addresses, and they are divided into two subcategories.

Perfect timing for Cardano (ADA) purchases

The first sub-category includes those Cardano investors who bought ADA when the token was still worth $0.000006. There are currently 428,790 such addresses, and they hold 4.3 billion ADA. There are also those who got the token for free, but it is only 16,130 addresses with a cumulative balance of 135.31 million ADA.

The second largest category of profitable Cardano investors includes those who bought the token starting at $0.3084 to $0.375 per ADA. There are 567,750 such addresses, holding 8.57 billion ADA. What is interesting is that half of those holdings involve 52,560 addresses that bought the token at $0.36 per ADA.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) About to Overpass Cardano (ADA), Here's What's Happening

The biggest pain so far, on the other hand, has been experienced by the nearly 700,000 addresses that have bought a combined 2.18 billion ADA at prices ranging from $1.71 to $2.97 per token.

#Cardano #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
02/24/2023 - 15:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
02/24/2023 - 15:30
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/24/2023 - 15:27
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina