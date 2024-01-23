NuggetRush (NUGX) Pre-Sale in Spotlight for Altcoiners in January; Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) and Kaspa (KAS) Soaring

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data from Nansen revealed a 98.9% increase in Solana's monthly active addresses in December. Analysts, however, are bullish on Kaspa and believe its price will rise further in 2024.

Furthermore, supporters have named NuggetRush (NUGX) as one of the promising meme coins, emphasizing its special value in the gaming industry.

NuggetRush (NUGX) becomes one of the novel meme coins with potential

NuggetRush (NUGX) is quickly becoming a popular choice in the play-to-earn (P2E) and NFT communities, setting itself apart as a top crypto to buy. This blockchain game stands out by fostering a collaborative community and offering real-world benefits.

At its heart, NuggetRush provides an engaging gaming experience and a marketplace for earning passive income. This makes it the best cryptocurrency for those interested in gaming, unlike many meme-based tokens that bank on mere hype, NuggetRush adds practical usage and other benefits.

The game's ongoing development and growth offer exciting opportunities for players, making it an attractive investment. NuggetRush is a peer-to-peer game driven by the community, which combines entertaining gameplay and cryptocurrency. What makes NuggetRush unique on the market is its rewarding system that involves real world gold and cash.

As it stands, NuggetRush is in the fourth round of its blockchain ICO presale, with NUGX priced at $0.018.

Solana (SOL) monthly addresses count soared in December

Solana (SOL) may be set for a price breakthrough as a result of good community improvements and prospective altcoin flows.

December saw a 98.9% growth in Solana monthly active addresses, according to Nansen statistics. The 13.9 million active addresses far outnumbered Ethereum (5.4 million) and exceeded Binance's BNB Chain (13.7 million).

Additionally, January 31, 2024, has been designated as the official launch date by Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator, for the anticipated token airdrop of one billion freshly produced JUP tokens into the wallets of Solana DeFi users.

The increase in Solana's active addresses and the upcoming JUP airdrop could increase the price of Solana.

Kaspa (KAS) price might be ready for new rally

The Kaspa (KAS) blockchain is relatively new to the cryptocurrency market. Conceived in 2021 and launched in 2022, the platform and its native coin, KAS, gained traction in 2023. On November 19, following a listing on Binance, Kaspa reached an all-time high of $0.154.

Nevertheless, selling pressure has dragged the altcoin price down. The token has now been oscillating between the range of $0.1009 and $0.122 on the weekly price chart.

The altcoin still has a bright future ahead, according to the analysts. They think Kaspa may develop new applications or partnerships that would increase its value.