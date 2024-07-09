Advertisement
AD

    Nuant Introduces New-Gen Platform for Crypto Asset Management

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Nuant, top-tier vendor of digital asset solutions, announces its tool for portfolio management and kicks off welcome promo
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 14:00
    Nuant Introduces New-Gen Platform for Crypto Asset Management
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    After a year of step-by-step development, an array of strategic collaborations and rigorous stress testing, Nuant is excited to announce the launch of its innovative platform to monitor digital asset portfolios and design advanced strategies.

    Nuant launches novel crypto portfolio management service: Details

    Newly launched Nuant's portfolio management platform offers a one-stop holistic intelligence solution focused on crypto trading, investing, liquidity providing, staking, restaking and so on. It sources data from a variety of integrated services, including the likes of DeFi platforms, wallets and crypto exchanges.

    Article image
    Image by Nuant

    Nuant aggregates data from multiple sources, is integrated with various providers and broadcasts all information into a single optimized dashboard. This eliminates the need for spreadsheets and disparate tools, enabling seamless real-time performance and risk assessment.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Crucial Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Users, What It Pertains To: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Suddenly Come Back: What's Happening?
    JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls

    Thanks to a well-developed ecosystem, the Nuant product offers extensive support for digital asset management, including over 5 custodians, 30 exchanges, 80 blockchains and 1,000 DeFi protocols.

    Nuant's advanced alerting mechanism with customizable alerts on market movements and portfolio events removes the need for manual 24/7 monitoring of the processes in the blockchain and crypto segments. Instead, it allows market participants to focus on building, adjusting and implementing data-driven strategy.

    Rachid Ajaja, founder and CEO of Nuant, is more than enthusiastic about the opportunities the new release unlocks for traders with various styles and portfolio designs:

    Nuant provides an institutional-grade platform that meets the highest standards, bridging the gap and extending these capabilities to DeFi. Our goal is to equip these entities with robust tools to navigate the digital asset landscape with the same precision and reliability found in traditional finance.

    Besides tracking an actual portfolio, Nuant offers proactive monitoring of token unlocks. The platform seamlessly integrates SAFE and SAFT agreements into portfolio evaluations, coupled with automated tracking of token vesting schedules.

    Early bird promo is live: First 100 users get free accounts for three months

    Nuant employs the latest tech development for its data management engine and visualization tooling. It empowers users with AI-driven tools for rebalancing, backtesting, scenario analysis and DeFi strategy simulations.

    These capabilities enable the creation of sophisticated investment strategies, optimizing portfolio performance and risk management.

    To celebrate the accomplishment of this major milestone, Nuant is delighted to extend an exclusive offer to the first 100 clients. The first cohort of "early birds" will enjoy the first three months absolutely free.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:02
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:02
    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:02
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Sovereign Nature Initiative Launches DOTphin on Polkadot to Create Positive Environmental Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD