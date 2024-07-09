Nuant Introduces New-Gen Platform for Crypto Asset Management

Advertisement

After a year of step-by-step development, an array of strategic collaborations and rigorous stress testing, Nuant is excited to announce the launch of its innovative platform to monitor digital asset portfolios and design advanced strategies.

Nuant launches novel crypto portfolio management service: Details

Newly launched Nuant's portfolio management platform offers a one-stop holistic intelligence solution focused on crypto trading, investing, liquidity providing, staking, restaking and so on. It sources data from a variety of integrated services, including the likes of DeFi platforms, wallets and crypto exchanges.

Image by Nuant

Nuant aggregates data from multiple sources, is integrated with various providers and broadcasts all information into a single optimized dashboard. This eliminates the need for spreadsheets and disparate tools, enabling seamless real-time performance and risk assessment.

Thanks to a well-developed ecosystem, the Nuant product offers extensive support for digital asset management, including over 5 custodians, 30 exchanges, 80 blockchains and 1,000 DeFi protocols.

Nuant's advanced alerting mechanism with customizable alerts on market movements and portfolio events removes the need for manual 24/7 monitoring of the processes in the blockchain and crypto segments. Instead, it allows market participants to focus on building, adjusting and implementing data-driven strategy.

Rachid Ajaja, founder and CEO of Nuant, is more than enthusiastic about the opportunities the new release unlocks for traders with various styles and portfolio designs:

Nuant provides an institutional-grade platform that meets the highest standards, bridging the gap and extending these capabilities to DeFi. Our goal is to equip these entities with robust tools to navigate the digital asset landscape with the same precision and reliability found in traditional finance.

Besides tracking an actual portfolio, Nuant offers proactive monitoring of token unlocks. The platform seamlessly integrates SAFE and SAFT agreements into portfolio evaluations, coupled with automated tracking of token vesting schedules.

Early bird promo is live: First 100 users get free accounts for three months

Nuant employs the latest tech development for its data management engine and visualization tooling. It empowers users with AI-driven tools for rebalancing, backtesting, scenario analysis and DeFi strategy simulations.

These capabilities enable the creation of sophisticated investment strategies, optimizing portfolio performance and risk management.

To celebrate the accomplishment of this major milestone, Nuant is delighted to extend an exclusive offer to the first 100 clients. The first cohort of "early birds" will enjoy the first three months absolutely free.