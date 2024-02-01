No, It's Not 'Over' for XRP: 3 Key Price Levels to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is in search of a stable footing after a period of decline. The first significant support level is found at $0.48. This price point has historically been a region where buying has increased, offering solid ground for XRP/USDT chart. If the price stabilizes and holds above this level, it could neglect the bearish sentiment and signal the start of a bullish reversal.

In case the $0.48 support fails to hold, the next level to watch is around $0.46. This support zone is crucial as it represents a previous resistance-turned-support area — a technical signal often regarded as a strong foothold for a price recovery. A bounce from this level could reaffirm investor confidence and pave the way for a potential trend reversal.

The third and most critical support level is situated at approximately $0.33. A drop to this point would be a significant retracement, yet it also stands as the last resort for a bullish scenario. It is a level that has seen substantial buy-side pressure in the past, capable of igniting a strong comeback.

For a realistic bounce scenario, the most probable course would see XRP rebounding from the first support at $0.48. A successful defense of this level could initiate a short-term relief rally of around 10-15%, pushing the price toward the $0.55 mark. This move would represent a retest of the middle Bollinger Band on the daily chart, often considered a mean-reversion zone.

However, if market sentiment improves and XRP finds more solid support from buyers, we could witness a stronger rally, potentially heading toward the $0.60 resistance. Such a move would not only recover losses but also set the stage for a more extended recovery phase, possibly retracing up to the $0.70 region.