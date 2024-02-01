Advertisement
AD

XRP Whale Transactions Surge Amid Price Drop

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP, a controversial digital currency, recently witnessed an unusual surge in transactions from large-scale investors
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 7:23
XRP Whale Transactions Surge Amid Price Drop
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The XRP cryptocurrency has seen a notable surge in whale transactions despite a significant drop in its market value. 

Analytics firm Santiment reported that on Wednesday, the XRPLedger risked falling below a $0.50 mark for the first time since Oct. 19. 

Despite this decline, there was a record number of large transactions on the network, with 217 transactions exceeding $1 million each. 

Strong whale confidence 

Interestingly, the data from Santiment also indicated that large XRP holders are not panicking in the face of this price drop. 

Wallets holding at least 10 million XRP combined to own 67.2% of the available supply, the highest proportion since December 31, 2022. This data shows a certain level of confidence among major investors despite the price fluctuations. 

Related
What's Next for XRP Price? Analyst Shares Surprising Prediction

Furthermore, Santiment points out that XRP, currently the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, could be one of the better candidates for a price recovery, especially if Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, manages to stabilize the market in the upcoming week.

A massive hack 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen confirmed a significant security breach involving unauthorized access to several of his personal XRP accounts. The breach led to the theft of approximately 213 million XRP. This incident is the largest hack in the cryptocurrency space so far in 2024. The news of this breach caused a big plunge in the token's price. 

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed the situation, denouncing "irresponsible speculation" about the security of Ripple-managed wallets. He clarified that no Ripple-managed wallets were compromised in this incident.

#Ripple News #XRP
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack
2024/02/01 07:39
Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Rally Halted, Ethereum (ETH) Makes Important Reminder, Did Solana (SOL) Hit Ceiling?
2024/02/01 07:39
Arbitrum (ARB) Rally Halted, Ethereum (ETH) Makes Important Reminder, Did Solana (SOL) Hit Ceiling?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
2024/02/01 07:39
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

The Imminent Bitcoin Halving: A 15-Year Mining Retrospective
Bracket Labs Expands Cross-Chain to Deliver Volatility Trading Product, Passage, to BNB Chain’s 1+ Million Users
Heroes of Mavia Launches It’s Anticipated Game on iOS and Android with Exclusive Mavia Airdrop Program
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Whale Transactions Surge Amid Price Drop
Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack
Arbitrum (ARB) Rally Halted, Ethereum (ETH) Makes Important Reminder, Did Solana (SOL) Hit Ceiling?
Show all