Advertisement
AD

Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse firmly denied any security breach of Ripple-managed wallets following a significant hack involving personal XRP accounts of co-founder Chris Larsen
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 5:53
Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X to address what he termed "irresponsible speculation and reporting" regarding the security of Ripple-managed wallets. 

In a definitive statement, Garlinghouse clarified, "NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised. Full stop." 

This response came after Ripple's co-founder Chris Larsen confirmed a security breach involving his personal XRP accounts. Larsen emphasized that the incident was isolated and did not impact Ripple wallets, which he assured remain secure.

Conflicting reports and market impact 

As reported by U.Today, Larsen confirmed a security breach involving unauthorized access to several of his personal XRP accounts. 

This came after independent cryptocurrency investigator ZachXBT reported the theft of roughly $112.5 million worth of XRP. 

Following these events, XRP's trading price experienced a notable decline. In an effort to mitigate misinformation, a community note on the social platform X was issued. The message clarified that Ripple's infrastructure was not compromised and that the security breach pertained solely to Larsen's personal holdings.  

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

Yet, ZachXBT called attention to the misattribution of Larsen's compromised account as belonging to Ripple in XRP block explorers. He also noted the omission of Larsen's role as co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple in the community note.

The largest hack of 2024

The hack has resulted in the largest theft of cryptocurrency of the year so far. Last year, the crypto world witnessed around $2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen across various hacks, according to numerous crypto security firms.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Arbitrum (ARB) Rally Halted, Ethereum (ETH) Makes Important Reminder, Did Solana (SOL) Hit Ceiling?
2024/02/01 06:05
Arbitrum (ARB) Rally Halted, Ethereum (ETH) Makes Important Reminder, Did Solana (SOL) Hit Ceiling?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
2024/02/01 06:05
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image FTX Not Coming Back
2024/02/01 06:05
FTX Not Coming Back
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bracket Labs Expands Cross-Chain to Deliver Volatility Trading Product, Passage, to BNB Chain’s 1+ Million Users
Heroes of Mavia Launches It’s Anticipated Game on iOS and Android with Exclusive Mavia Airdrop Program
Saga and MARBLEX Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Web3 Game Development and Adoption
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack
Arbitrum (ARB) Rally Halted, Ethereum (ETH) Makes Important Reminder, Did Solana (SOL) Hit Ceiling?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
Show all