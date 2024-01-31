XRP Price Analysis for January 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 4.14% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.5023. If the daily candle closes far from this mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the interim zone of $0.51.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture is on the daily time frame. The price of XRP has once again touched the support of $0.5040.

However, if the bar closes near it and with no long wick, there is a high chacne to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.49 area.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be observed on the weekly chart. If nothing changes until the end of the week, the drop may continue to the $0.46-$0.48 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5068 at press time.