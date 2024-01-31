Advertisement
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 31

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the price of XRP found the local bottom yet?
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 16:20
XRP Price Analysis for January 31
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bears have come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 4.14% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.5023. If the daily candle closes far from this mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the interim zone of $0.51.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture is on the daily time frame. The price of XRP has once again touched the support of $0.5040. 

However, if the bar closes near it and with no long wick, there is a high chacne to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.49 area.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be observed on the weekly chart. If nothing changes until the end of the week, the drop may continue to the $0.46-$0.48 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5068 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

