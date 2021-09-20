Nicholas Racz Joins CeDeFi Pioneers Unizen (ZCX) as Strategic Advisor: Details

The Unizen team pioneers the concept of CeDeFi, i.e., bridges two mainstream types of cryptocurrency protocols. Now its business development and data management strategy will be curated by a new high-profile expert.

Nicholas Racz to reshape Unizen strategy for token and growth

According to the official announcement shared by the Unizen (ZCX) team in its social media channels and blog, Nicholas Racz becomes its strategic advisor.

Nicholas Racz joins Unizen as Strategic Advisor. We are thrilled to advance Unizen's adoption, utility, and compliance together with leading experts. https://t.co/S91rm44w0w — Unizen: Smart Exchange Ecosystem (@unizen_io) September 20, 2021

Previously, Mr. Racz worked at Outlier Ventures and Cheqd. Its core areas of expertise include decentralized incubation, compliance and data management.

Besides that, Mr. Racz will provide unique insights on ZCX tokenomics and the economic design of Unizen protocol. That said, the protocol will leverage his expertise to increase the value of the ZCX token.

Finally, he will be responsible for building a Self-Sovereign Identity module designed to reconsider KYC management in digital assets protocols.

Building all-in-one cryptocurrency ecosystem: What is Unizen?

Nicholas Racz stresses that he is thrilled by his new mission and highly values the multi-directional progress accomplished by Unizen in its major workloads:

It's an honor to be part of Unizen’s strategic roll-out to bridge the worlds of CeFi and DeFi through cutting edge, deployable on-demand, modules, and their novel incubation/support structure. The potential for utilities emerging from this field is virtually limitless, and Unizen is well-positioned to serve as a hub of activity surrounding them.

Sean Noga, CEO of Unizen, is sure that the expertise of Nicholas Racz will be of use for every solution the team is working on, from project incubation to self-sovereign identity:

Nicholas Racz is a leading researcher and advisor on data management, decentralized development, and project incubation. His expertise is incredibly valuable in all areas of Unizen’s focus: CeDeFi, ZenX incubator, DMAS, and Unizen Exchange. We are looking forward to developing new opportunities together while increasing the utility of ZCX token, and increasing the impact of the ecosystem.

Unizen addresses the sphere of a one-for-all endpoint in the cryptocurrency economy for everyone interested in digital assets. Its toolkit of solutions includes liquidity aggregation from different sources.

Also, its team launched the ZenX incubator for the most promising products in the crypto segment.