Unizen CeDeFi Appoints Ex-Bank of New York's James Taylor to CBDO Role

Unizen (ZCX) 'centralized/decentralized' protocol that attempts to merge the benefits of centralized and decentralized digital assets services, introduces former BNY Mellon top director as its CBDO.

James Taylor leaves BNY Mellon to bring his expertise to crypto

Unizen (ZCX), a multi-purpose digital assets ecosystem, introduces its new chief business development officer (CBDO) James Taylor. Prior to joining Unizen, Taylor was the Global Head of Electronic Foreign Exchange sales at BNY Mellon.

We are proud to introduce Unizen's new Chief Business Development Officer, James Taylor https://t.co/lOcTmWLXaM pic.twitter.com/4xEAgIiATM — Unizen: Smart Exchange Ecosystem (@unizen_io) June 11, 2021

BNY Mellon is the world's largest custodian and one of the first US-based banks. Before entering BNY Mellon, he served as Head of Fixed Income Currency and Commodity (FICC) Market Structure in JP Morgan Chase.

James Taylor is fascinated by his new and challenging occupation, in particular - he is thrilled about the ideology aspects of what Unizen (ZCX) attempts to develop:

Without a doubt, the team is top notch in terms of talent, but what impresses me the most is the moral philosophy I see applied by all. I’m very excited by our ambition to be THE universal and unified gateway through which traditional financial market participants access new digital asset marketplaces. Unizen is building a Centralized-Decentralized ecosystem (CeDeFi) to address the challenges that lie ahead of broader crypto acceptance and adoption, including KYC, security and fragmented liquidity.

Unizen (ZCX) team outlines the paramount importance of Taylor's expertise for the progress of its product in terms of technology, marketing, visibility and business processes:

The addition of James Taylor to the Unizen team is a leap towards building a powerful CeDeFi and compliant liquidity converging with the traditional financial sector. The decision to contribute 20+ years of institutional experience to a decentralized ecosystem has the potential to open a new stage of global blockchain adoption.

Unizen (ZCX) introduces 'smart exchange' concept

Also, the professional network of Taylor will assist Unizen (ZCX) in nurturing new long-term partnerships and developing global opportunities.

Unizen (ZCX) offers fast listing, high level of regulatory compliance, and highly competitive listing and operational fees. Unizen (ZCX) boasts hybrid liquidity instruments introduced by Binance, a world-leading crypto exchange ecosystem.

Besides digital assets exchange, Unizen (ZCX) ecosystem also includes an incubator for early-stage cryptocurrency product ZenX Incubation.