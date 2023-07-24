New Worldcoin (WLD) Soars 55% on Debut Day, Here's Why

Newly launched Worldcoin (WLD) gains traction on first day with 55% gains

The newly launched Worldcoin (WLD) token of the Worldcoin crypto project gained ground on its debut day as investors jumped on the hype around artificial intelligence.

Worldcoin's price increased from $1.70 to $3.58 before reverting to $2.25 as of press time.

At the time of writing, Worldcoin was up 55% in the last 24 hours. The project's white paper states that the coin's initial supply is fixed at 10 billion tokens. The current circulating supply is 104,872,616 WLD tokens, per CoinMarketCap data.

Eyeball-scanning crypto project Worldcoin officially launched on Monday after three years of development.

The cryptocurrency initiative, which is now generating buzz, scans people's eyes with a tiny gadget called an "orb" to create a distinctive digital identity. According to Worldcoin lingo, the identification, or World ID, confers "proof of personhood" to its owner.

Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, has announced that it has begun the rollout of 1,500 orbs to meet global demand for world ID.

According to the cofounder's letter, if Worldcoin is successful, it may vastly expand economic opportunities and scale a solid method for differentiating real people from AI online.

Exchanges announce support for Worldcoin

Following its successful launch, some cryptocurrency exchanges have announced support for Worldcoin (WLD). Among the cryptocurrency exchanges that have listed the coin are Binance, Gate.io and KuCoin.

Today, Binance launched trading for WLD under two pairs — WLD/BTC and WLD/USDT — according to an announcement. Withdrawals for the WLD token are expected to begin on July 25, 2023.

Bitmex crypto exchange just announced it will be listing a WLD/USD perpetual swap pair on July 25, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. UTC.