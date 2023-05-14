Worldcoin Project: $100 Million Goal in Sight

OpenAI executive Sam Altman's project, Worldcoin, is inching towards the completion of a funding round estimated at $100 million

The global cryptocurrency venture, which uses iris-scanning technology for enhanced network security, is said to be in the final stages of its funding discussions. This information comes from sources familiar with the situation, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, Worldcoin has set out to become more than just a digital currency. It aims to establish a global financial and identity network that is accessible to everyone, irrespective of their socio-economic status or location.

As part of its strategy, Worldcoin plans to distribute its tokens for free to users who can prove their uniqueness and authenticity via a unique device known as the Orb.

The Orb, a device developed for this project, operates by obtaining an iris scan from the user, which results in the creation of a digital World ID. This World ID is intended to provide a pseudonymous avenue for various applications while also offering privacy protection for users.

It also aims to ensure that each person can obtain only one share of Worldcoin, aiming to reduce potential fraudulent activities and misuse of the system.