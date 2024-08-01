    'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    NEIRO, meme coin named after new dog of owner of late Kabosu, at center of scandal
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 16:00
    'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    NEIRO, an Ethereum-based token associated with the iconic OG meme Shiba Inu Kabosu, is accused of being heavily dominated by whales. As a new report says, alleged insiders may have already made $4.5 million on sniping its supply.

    "New SHIB" insiders controlled 78% of NEIRO supply

    Neiro on Ethereum (NEIRO), an ERC-20 cryptocurrency that inherits the ethos of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme coins, is heavily dominated by insiders.

    According to the report of Bubblemaps researchers, soon after its launch, 78% of its supply was allocated by whales, which made it extremely prone to manipulations.

    Namely, this gargantuan amount was sniped between 80 addresses simultaneously; each of them managed to allocate around 1% of the NEIRO supply. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger

    Then, the attackers spread the tokens between 3,000 more addresses, and these "second-generation" insider-controlled wallets started selling NEIRO cautiously. In total, the profit of snipers might exceed $4.5 million in equivalent, research says.

    In recent days, NEIRO euphoria was triggered by an announcement of the new pet of Kabosu's owner.

    Related
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 08:41
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The "original" memetic mascot of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) passed away this April, as U.Today previously reported.

    Three Arrows' Su Zhu on NEIRO: "Good sign for ETH"

    As the center of meme coin hype moved to Solana (SOL) in 2024, numerous versions of NEIRO are also running on this blockchain.

    However, the Ethereum-based version was more popular, which did not go unnoticed by Su Zhu, founder of the now-defunct Three Arrows Capital firm.

    He opined that the domination of Ethereum's NEIRO is a good signal for the second cryptocurrency itself.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 15:53
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Aug 1, 2024 - 15:53
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano Just Launched Important Partner Chain Toolkit
    Aug 1, 2024 - 15:53
    Cardano Just Launched Important Partner Chain Toolkit
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD