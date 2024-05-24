Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog that became the face of Dogecoin and an iconic meme figure, passed away in Japan at the age of 19. Her owner, Atsuko Sato, reported the sad news, marking the end of an era for both the meme community and cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

Kabosu gained internet fame in 2010 when photos of her went viral, leading to the creation of the "Doge" meme. This meme, characterized by Kabosu’s expressive face and humorous captions in broken English, quickly spread across the internet, becoming a cultural phenomenon. In 2013, Kabosu's image was adopted as the mascot for DOGE, a new cryptocurrency initially started as a joke but that soon grew into a serious player on the crypto market.

Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.



She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.



Please keep her spirit and her family in… — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) May 24, 2024

Dogecoin’s official X account paid tribute to Kabosu, highlighting her immeasurable impact on the world. They noted that she was a symbol of happiness and love, whose spirit touched and shaped many lives globally.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Since its launch over a decade ago, Dogecoin (DOGE) has achieved significant milestones, becoming the eighth largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $22.85 billion and a daily turnover in the billions. The popularity and success of Dogecoin can be largely attributed to Kabosu’s endearing presence on its logo, which captured the hearts of many.

Dogecoin's influence extended beyond just being a meme. Kabosu played a crucial role in uniting a diverse community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Without her, the landscape of meme-based cryptocurrencies, a sector now worth $58 billion, might not exist.