NAGAX Social Trading Platform Launches $100,000 Fund for NFT Creators

Mon, 05/09/2022
Vladislav Sopov
NAGAX, next-gen cryptocurrency exchange backed by German fintech heavyweight NAGA, announces creation of NFT fund
Early-stage NFT products can apply for financial and marketing support to the foundation unveiled by NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7) fully-owned subsidiary NAGAX.

NAGAX crypto trading platform unveils $100,000 fund for digital artists

According to the official announcement shared by NAGAX, it has launched the application campaign for its "NFT Creator Fund" designed to support a new generation of the most promising digital artists.

The application campaign launched on May 1, 2022, and will be open until July 31, 2022. Every NFT creator can apply for funding and marketing support.

The net amount of funds allocated for the winners of this campaign eclipses $100,000 in equivalent. To apply for funding, participants are asked to sign up using a special form and to submit their ideas/portfolios.

All applicants will receive an email with instructions as to how to complete the registration process with NAGAX app for desktop and mobile devices.

Winners to launch their drops on NAGAX in August 2022

On August 10, 2022, the organizers will publish the names of winners. Successful applicants will receive their share in the $100,000 fund as well as marketing and launch support.

Furthermore, the winners will be able to list their works on the NAGAX Marketplace in a resource-efficient and zero-fee manner. Being Ethereum-compatible, the new platform allows digital artists to mint their tokens through Metemasks.

NAGA Group Launches NAGAX Crypto Exchange, Prints Monthly Revenue Record

As covered by U.Today previously, NAGAX crypto exchange launched in mainnet in March 2022. Its release is set to reaffirm the commitment of the NAGA exchange team to expansion into the cryptocurrencies segment.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

