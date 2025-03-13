Advertisement
AD

    Tether CEO on Stablecoin Bill: 'We Are Very Excited'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 20:36
    Paolo Ardoino has stressed that Tether is responsible for creating the stablecoin industry
    Advertisement
    Tether CEO on Stablecoin Bill: 'We Are Very Excited'
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has expressed excitement regarding the much-hyped stablecoin bill, which passed the U.S. Senate Banking Committee earlier today. 

    Advertisement

    Ardoino told Bloomberg earlier today that the bill would "unlock" a lot of clarity for stablecoins. "We are very excited because, as you know, Tether is the company that created the stablecoin industry in 2014. We issued the first stablecoin…and we have the biggest userbase when it comes to stablecoins," he said.  

    The so-called GENIUS Act, which aims to establish a regulatory framework at the federal level, is now poised for a full vote in the Senate. 

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO on Stablecoin Bill: 'We Are Very Excited'
    JPMorgan Is Bullish on This Bitcoin Miner
    Binance's CZ Denies Negotiating Binance Stake With US Government for Pardon
    Just 1,813,008 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Bizarre 112% Spike

    Notably, several Democrats, including Ruben Gallego of Arizona, have joined the Republicans to support the high-stakes bill. However, leading Democrat Elizabeth Warren, who is known for her anti-crypto stance, has vehemently opposed the bill. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 14:22
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "A massive move in Washington today…This is a huge step towards providing regulatory clarity for stablecoins, and a huge step towards upgrading and making the dollar more competitive," Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said on social media. 

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has also commented on the most recent development, claiming that a "stablecoin policy" is on its way. The enterprise blockchain company launched its own regulated stablecoin in December. 

    Related
    USDT Debuts on Coinbase, CTO Ardoino Explains Why This Is Important
    Tue, 05/04/2021 - 11:58
    USDT Debuts on Coinbase, CTO Ardoino Explains Why This Is Important
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    With a market cap of $143 billion, Tether (USDT) remains the indisputable leader in the stablecoin space. Circle (USDC) comes in a distant second place with $58 billion. The market cap of the recently launched Ripple USD (RLUSD) currently stands at a mere $134 million. 

    #Tether News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 18:37
    SEC vs. Ripple: Key Issue in Negotiations Revealed
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 16:21
    Top Trader Points to Behind-the-Scenes Buying on XRP Market
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether CEO on Stablecoin Bill: 'We Are Very Excited'
    SEC vs. Ripple: Key Issue in Negotiations Revealed
    Top Trader Points to Behind-the-Scenes Buying on XRP Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD